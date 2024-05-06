SEC Post-Spring Power Rankings: Did Texas A&M Aggies Make Top 10?
As the Texas A&M Aggies embark on the Mike Elko era, the new staff is hard at work to improve the roster through the transfer portal and traditional recruiting.
During the maroon and white spring game, we got a chance to see some of the new players in action, as well as the trio of quarterbacks, although starter Conner Weigman was not his ususal mobile self, still recuperating from his season-ending foot injury last season.
But based on what was seen as well as the additions and subtractions to Elko's team thus far through spring, CBS Sports has offered its SEC post-spring rankings heading into the remainder of the offseason.
The Texas A&M Aggies are just in the top 10 at. No. 10.
"Mike Elko was an excellent choice for Texas A&M after a whirlwind search to replace Jimbo Fisher. In his very first year as a head coach (2022), Elko led a Duke team that hadn't had a winning season since 2018 to an 8-4 record and a win against Gus Malzahn's UCF in the Military Bowl. He followed that up with a 7-5 showing in 2023 that, when you consider the fact Duke had to deal with three different quarterback injuries, doesn't look all that disappointing.
"Now he takes over at a university that clearly isn't afraid to spend big on its football program. It's not outlandish to think that Elko's Aggies can push for at least eight wins this year."
The six teams behind the Aggies are (11) Florida, (12) Auburn, (13) South Carolina, (14) Arkansas, (15) Mississippi State and (16) Vanderbilt. The top nine are (9) Kentucky, (8) Oklahoma, (7) LSU, (6) Tennessee, (5) Missouiri, (4) Alabama, (3) Ole Miss, (2) Texas and (1) Georgia.