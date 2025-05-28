Texas A&M Aggies Infielder Makes Program History
Senior shortstop Koko Wooley was awarded the first-ever Gold Glove in Texas A&M softball history after an incredible defensive season. Wooley, having played her last game with the Maroon and White, ended her impeccable softball career with one of the highest honors in the game.
The senior out of La Porte, Texas started 212 games for the Aggies throughout her four years in College Station making a mark on the program. Wooley finished her time in Aggieland with a career high .421 batting average her senior year and had her highest fielding percentage in 2025 with .968.
Wooley is one of the most aggressive and dynamic defensive players, making throws across the diamond to get runners out on what most would think was a base hit. Not only did Wooley have a season high fielding percentage, but she also only had five errors on the season defensively compared to 20, 15 and 7 her first three years.
The 5-4 senior covered more ground than most would've guessed, recording 66 putouts as a senior, tallying 260 overall as an Aggie. Wooley was part of 14 double plays this season, the most by any Aggie, recording quick outs and allowing her team to go back to the batter's box quickly.
In her career as an Aggie being a four-year shortstop, her quick presence will definitely be missed on the field and there will be some big shoes to fill. Wooley entered her senior season with two quick accolades, being named to the 2025 USA Softball Top 53 Player of the Year Watch List and the 2025 Preseason Top 100 Player (Softball America, D1 Softball).
Wooley will be an Aggie that coach Trisha Ford and the 12th Man will miss next season, but she left it all out on the field and is ending her career as a Gold Glove Winner.