Texas A&M Aggies QB Jaylen Henderson Plans to Enter Transfer Portal
The Texas A&M Aggies are experiencing more changes in the quarterback room with the regular season now over.
Per reports Tuesday from On3's Pete Nakos, Texas A&M quarterback Jaylen Henderson plans to enter the transfer portal. This new comes shortly after ESPN reported that Conner Weigman will also be putting his name into the portal. Henderson entered the season looking to contend for the backup quarterback spot behind Weigman, but Marcel Reed took over that role before eventually becoming the full-time starter for the final portion of SEC play.
Henderson spent the first two seasons of his collegiate career at Fresno State before transferring to Texas A&M. During the 2023 season, he finished 53 of 78 passing for 715 yards, six touchdowns and two interceptions. He started the final four games last season, including in the Texas Bowl against Oklahoma State. However, he was injured on the opening drive against the Cowboys, which allowed Reed an opportunity.
Henderson's best performance as an Aggie came in the 51-10 win over Mississippi State on Nov. 11 of last season. In that game, he went 11 of 19 passing for 150 yards, two touchdowns and no picks along with 12 carries for 60 yards and two scores on the ground.
Fortunately for the Aggies, they have some quarterback depth coming in next season via the 2025 recruiting class. Three-star quarterbacks Brady Hart and Eli Morocos both flipped to Texas A&M ahead of the early-signing period after Husan Longstreet flipped to the USC Trojans.
