Texas A&M Aggies Release Initial Injury Report vs. LSU Tigers

The Texas A&M Aggies and LSU Tigers have both released their first injury reports of the week.

Zach Dimmitt

Logan Diggs 3 runs the ball as the LSU Tigers take on Texas A&M in Tiger Stadium in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, November 25, 2023.
/ SCOTT CLAUSE/USA TODAY Network / USA TODAY NETWORK
The Texas A&M Aggies have released their initial student-athlete availability report ahead of Saturday's ranked matchup at home against the No. 8 LSU Tigers.

Texas A&M receiver/defensive back Terry Bussey is off the injury report but offensive lineman Chase Bisontis has already been ruled out for the game.

LSU's list is lengthy, as 18 players have an injury designation, 11 of which are already ruled out for Saturday.

Here's the full report for both teams:

Texas A&M vs. LSU injury report
/ secsports.com
Texas A&M vs. LSU injury report
secsports.com

Texas A&M head coach Mike Elko provided an update on Bussey and Bisontis Wednesday during the SEC Weekly Teleconference.

"Terry is going to be fine," Elko said. "We don't we don't expect anything. Chase is going to still be kind of a wait-and-see type of deal. Not really sure where exactly that one's going to go yet."

Bisontis exited in the win over Mississippi State and didn't return.

No. 14 Texas A&M and No. 8 LSU will kick off from Kyle Field on Saturday at 6:30 p.m. CT.

