Texas A&M Aggies Bench QB Conner Weigman for Marcel Reed
The Texas A&M Aggies are making a quarterback change in the second half of Saturday's matchup against the LSU Tigers.
Midway through the third quarter down 17-7, Marcel Reed entered for Conner Weigman and immediately scored on an eight-yard rushing touchdown. Upon exiting, Weigman was 6 of 18 passing for 64 yards, no touchdowns and no picks.
Texas A&M head coach Mike Elko could be seen having a long conversation with Weigman on the sidelines before Reed entered.
Reed led the Aggies to three straight wins while taking the place of Weigman, who missed three games due to a shoulder injury. This season, he's 43 of 79 passing for 585 yards, six touchdowns and no picks. He's also added 43 carries for 226 yards and two scores. Weigman took the starting job back ahead of the Missouri game, a contest the Aggies easily won 41-10.
Elko said earlier this season that Reed took the news well when he was told Weigman would be starting.
"Like a competitor," Elko said of Reed. "I think he's a great kid. He wants to be our starting quarterback. He's wanted to be our starting quarterback since the day he stepped on campus. That's what makes him great. But he also wants to win, and he wants to be a great Aggie, and he wants to be a great teammate. ... So he'll continue to prepare, and he'll continue to put himself in position to be ready to go if his numbers needed and called."
Depending on how things play out against the Tigers, the Aggies could have a quarterback competition on their hands moving forward.
