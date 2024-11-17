Texas A&M Aggies Up Big vs. New Mexico State at Halftime
Coming off the bye week, the Texas A&M Aggies headed into halftime of Saturday's matchup against New Mexico State with a 24-0 lead.
Texas A&M quarterback Marcel Reed finished the first half 17 of 25 passing for 235 yards, two touchdowns and one pick. He found receiver Noah Thomas for a 16-yard touchdown grab in the first quarter before connecting with Moose Muhammad III for a six-yard score at the start of the second quarter. However, the highlight of the first half was the 71-yard rushing touchdown from Amari Daniels, who was getting his first start following the season-ending injury to Le'Veon Moss.
New Mexico State punted on its first five drives. They had a chance to get points on the board late in the second quarter but came up short on the 47-yard field goal.
The Aggies then got a chance to get some late points of their own, but Reed threw a poor pass into coverage that New Mexico State picked off at the goal line.
New Mexico State wil receive the second-half kickoff.
Join the Community:
You can follow us for future coverage by subscribing to our newsletter here. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @AllAggiesOnSI & follow us on Twitter at @TAMUAggiesSI
MORE TEXAS A&M AGGIES NEWS:
Texas A&M Aggies Not Taking New Mexico State Lightly
Texas A&M Aggies Reveal Uniforms For New Mexico State Game
No. 15 Texas A&M Aggies Preview: New Mexico State Aggies
No. 15 Texas A&M vs. New Mexico State Preview: Keys to Victory
No. 15 Texas A&M vs. New Mexico State Preview: Offensive Players To Watch