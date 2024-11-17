All Aggies

Texas A&M Aggies Up Big vs. New Mexico State at Halftime

The Texas A&M Aggies shut out New Mexico State in the first half.

Nov 2, 2024; Columbia, South Carolina, USA; Texas A&M Aggies quarterback Marcel Reed (10) passes against the South Carolina Gamecocks in the first quarter at Williams-Brice Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Blake-Imagn Images
Nov 2, 2024; Columbia, South Carolina, USA; Texas A&M Aggies quarterback Marcel Reed (10) passes against the South Carolina Gamecocks in the first quarter at Williams-Brice Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Blake-Imagn Images / Jeff Blake-Imagn Images
Coming off the bye week, the Texas A&M Aggies headed into halftime of Saturday's matchup against New Mexico State with a 24-0 lead.

Texas A&M quarterback Marcel Reed finished the first half 17 of 25 passing for 235 yards, two touchdowns and one pick. He found receiver Noah Thomas for a 16-yard touchdown grab in the first quarter before connecting with Moose Muhammad III for a six-yard score at the start of the second quarter. However, the highlight of the first half was the 71-yard rushing touchdown from Amari Daniels, who was getting his first start following the season-ending injury to Le'Veon Moss.

New Mexico State punted on its first five drives. They had a chance to get points on the board late in the second quarter but came up short on the 47-yard field goal.

The Aggies then got a chance to get some late points of their own, but Reed threw a poor pass into coverage that New Mexico State picked off at the goal line.

New Mexico State wil receive the second-half kickoff.

