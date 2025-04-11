Texas A&M Aggies vs. LSU Tigers Preview: Top 10 Teams Battle In Aggieland
After climbing to No. 3 in the latest rankings, Texas A&M softball faces a true test this weekend against No. 6 LSU at Davis Diamond in College Station.
The Aggies are riding a nine-game win streak after a non-conference week full of wins, followed by a sweep against then-No. 16 Georgia.
Posting an 8-3 record in Southeastern Conference play, A&M hopes to add on to its win streak and continue to improve its record. LSU on the other hand is sitting at an 8-4 SEC record after clinching the series 2-1 against Alabama, its latest SEC opponent. With the Aggies hosting, expect the 12th Man to be involved from beginning to end.
The Aggies will strive for powerful offense, looking at junior right-fielder Amari Harper who leads the team in batting average, .463 and sophomore first baseman Mya Perez, knocking 12 out of the park this season.
Expect to see senior left-handed pitcher Emiley Kennedy in the circle, as she is the ace lefty for the Aggies. Kennedy has a 2.52 ERA with a 12-3 record, pitching over 90 innings. She leads the Aggies with 82 strikeouts on the season, but has also struggled with 43 walks on the season.
The Tigers have three players batting over .400 in 40 games played, posing a huge threat to A&M's pitchers. Redshirt senior infielder Danieca Coffey leads the team with .447, followed by redshirt freshman utility Tori Edwards batting a .440 and finally junior catcher Maci Bergeron batting .407.
A couple of important statistics for LSU is that they are 0-4 in SEC play when trailing after four innings. With a powerful Aggie offense who likes to get the bats swinging early, this could pose as a huge threat.
Battling to continue to move up in the AP polls, the Aggies and the Tigers will start the series on Friday, April 11th at 6:00p.m with coverage on SEC Network.