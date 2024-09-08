Texas A&M CB Reacts to Interception: 'Electric!'
The Texas A&M Aggies boat-raced the McNeese State Cowboys in a 52-10 win at Kyle Field on Saturday. The blowout allowed many different players to receive game action, but one new Aggie made the most of his opportunity in the first half.
Texas A&M cornerback Will Lee III, a Kansas State transfer, had a game-high nine total tackles in the season-opening loss to Notre Dame and built upon that performance on Saturday. Lee III came up with his first interception as an Aggie and third of his career in the first half when he picked off Cowboys quarterback Kamden Sixkiller early in the second quarter. Texas A&M scored a touchdown seven plays later to build the lead up to 28-0.
When speaking to the media after the game, Lee III reacted to the interception.
"It was electric," Lee III said. "My man ran a mesh route. I ended up seeing the quarterback throw the ball, so I broke off of my man. And just so happened, luckily, it got tipped, and I was in the area. So it was amazing to get my first pick here."
Lee III also displayed confidence in what the A&M secondary can become this season. Though McNeese State isn't exactly Alabama, Saturday's win showed that there's tons to build off of moving forward.
"We're just locked into the key details this year. I feel like as this corner room continues to grow and learn from each other every day that we're just going to stay focused in on the key details. And if we do that, we're going to be just fine every game. ... I feel like we're more aggressive. We're more communicative. We're more talking. We just doing everything right. And we're supposed to play fast and play at 100% every day. Us being there this morning, we ended up being more focused in, more locked in on everything we're supposed to do. And I feel like that showed in our play today."
Lee III and the Aggies will need to quickly put the blowout win behind them and get ready for SEC play next week when Texas A&M visits Florida in "The Swamp."