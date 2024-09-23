Texas A&M Lists Conner Weigman as Starting QB vs. Arkansas on Initial Depth Chart
The Texas A&M Aggies released their initial depth chart Monday ahead of the Southwest Classic vs. Arkansas and had Conner Weigman listed as the starting quarterback over Marcel Reed.
Instead of an "or" option between Weigman and Reed's names like there is for other positions, Weigman is listed ahead of Reed, with Jaylen Henderson as the third-string quarterback.
Take a look at the depth chart, per TexAgs:
It's important to note that this depth chart is not necessarily an official annoucement of who's starting vs. Arkansas. Texas A&M coach Mike Elko said recently on The Aggie Football Hour that deciding the team's starting quarterback will be a "game-time decision for the rest of the season." This is certainly a unique approach, and it's unclear if that will hold up. But for now, fans can expect that to stay the same ahead of the matchup with the Razorbacks.
“I think people who get to know me know that it’s probably going to be a game-time decision for the rest of the season,” Elko said during his weekly appearance on The Aggie Football Hour. “That’s just how we handle things. We have a lot of real honest conversations internally, but those stay internal.”
Despite what the depth chart says, Reed has earned the right to continue to being the starter until further notice based on what he's done the last two games, both of which were wins for the Aggies. In Saturday's win over Bowling Green, he put together another impressive dual-threat performance, as he finished 16 of 29 passing for two touchdowns and no interceptions along with a team-high 91 rushing yards on 12 carries.
After the game, Elko provided an update on Weigman.
"We didn't want to give him the shot," Elko said. "He is dealing with the pain of that shoulder. We are trying to get him to the point of throwing comfortably."
Meanwhile, through two games as a starter, Reed gone 27 of 46 passing for 351 yards, four touchdowns and no picks while adding 25 carries for 174 yards and one score.
No. 24 Texas A&M and Arkansas will kick off from AT&T Stadium in Arlington on Saturday at 2:30 p.m. CT.