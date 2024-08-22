Texas A&M Women's Basketball SEC Schedule Released
After a resurging 2023-24 season, Joni Taylor and her Texas A&M Aggies are ready to head back to the NCAA tournament and win the program its second-ever women's basketball championship.
After a dismal 2022-23 season that still saw the 9-20 Aggies make it to the quarterfinal round of the SEC tournament, last year proved to be a turnaround. Texas A&M went 19-13, starting out 12-1 before struggling in conference play with a 6-10 record. The Aggies would make it into the NCAA tournament, losing a close game to the Nebraska Cornhuskers in the first round.
The SEC schedule for Texas A&M women's basketball was released Wednesday, and the Aggies will start their conference play on Thursday, Jan. 2, against the Tennessee Volunteers inside Reed Arena. The following game will also take place at Reed Arena, with the Aggies hosting the Ole Miss Rebels on Sunday, Jan. 5. Texas A&M will finish off their conference play by hosting the Arkansas Razorbacks in College Station on Sunday, March 2.
Another highlight in the conference play is the SEC-newcoming Texas Longhorns coming to town on Sunday, Feb. 2. The Aggies will also play the Oklahoma Sooners in Norman on Sunday, Jan. 12, squaring off against both new SEC teams.
Texas A&M will be led on the court by Aicha Coulibaly, a senior guard out of Mali. Coulibaly led the Aggies in scoring last season, with 13.6 points per game. She also led the team in steals, averaging 2.3 swipes a game. Junior forward Lauren Ware will be the leader down low in the post for the Aggies, leading the team in rebounds (7.9) and blocks (1.7) last season.