Texas A&M Aggies WR Declares for 2025 NFL Draft

Texas A&M Aggies receiver Moose Muhammad III has officially said goodbye to College Station after five seasons.
In an Instagram post Tuesday, Muhammad III announced that he is declaring for the 2025 NFL Draft. He now has a chance to follow in the footsteps of his father, Muhsin Muhammad II, who was named to two Pro Bowls and received one All-Pro selection during his 14-year career in the NFL.
Muhammad's departure comes before Texas A&M faces the USC Trojans in the Las Vegas Bowl on Friday. He was not listed on the Aggies' initial depth chart for the game.
Here's his full announcement:
Muhammad arrived to Texas A&M in 2020 as a four-star recruit out of Myers Park in Charlotte, N.C. His father played 11 years with the Panthers during two separate stints, highlighted by leading the NFL in receiving yards (1,405) and receiving touchdowns (16) during the 2004 season. Despite his Charlotte roots, "Moose" chose to head to the Lone Star State.
Muhammad had just 10 catches his redshirt freshman year in 2021 but four of them went for touchdowns. He flashed impressive ability that led to a breakout season in 2022 when he tallied career-highs in catches (38) and receiving yards (610) while catching four more touchdowns. However, he had just six catches for 55 yards and two touchdowns this season, all career-low marks.
He finishes his collegiate career with 40 appearances along with 81 catches for 1,163 yards and 12 touchdowns. He also returned 27 punts for 194 yards.
The Aggies will take on USC at Allegiant Stadium on Friday ay 7:30 p.m. CT.
