Quinn Ewers 'Won't Be 100%' vs. Texas A&M Aggies
Texas Longhorns quarterback Quinn Ewers picked up an ankle injury ahead of Saturday's big-time rivalry rematch against the Texas A&M Aggies in College Station. Don't expect this to prevent the Texas-born kid from missing one of the biggest games in state history but ESPN's Pete Thamel reported that the injury will certainly be "lingering" for Ewers.
Thamel said on SportsCenter Tuesday that Ewers won't be 100 percent against Texas A&M.
"I was told it's a low-grade ankle sprain for Quinn Ewers that is going to be lingering into that Texas A&M game," Thamel said. "Sources told me today that Quinn Ewers is still slated to start for the Longhorns in College Station on Saturday night. I've been told he's rehabbing feverishly. ... So the reality for Quinn Ewers is that he won't be 100 percent on Saturday, but he's working to be the best version of himself."
Ewers injured the ankle in the first half of Texas' 31-14 win over the Kentucky Wildcats but didn't miss a snap despite spending some time in the medical tent during a defensive series. He has missed at least two games due to injury in each of his three seasons with Texas, seven in total. That includes two absences this year due to an oblique injury.
Texas A&M linebacker Taurean York sent somewhat of a back-handed compliment to Ewers on Monday when speaking to the media.
"His o-line does a good job protecting him," York said. "He pretty much holds the ball with two hands, solid, firm grasp with the ball. He has a clean pocket when he throws a ball and obviously with any quarterback, it's like playing pitch and catch. If they're just standing there untouched, they're gonna complete some good balls to some very good receivers."
Texas A&M and Texas will kickoff at Kyle Field on Saturday at 6:30 p.m. CT.
Join the Community:
You can follow us for future coverage by subscribing to our newsletter here. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @AllAggiesOnSI & follow us on Twitter at @TAMUAggiesSI
MORE TEXAS A&M AGGIES NEWS:
Texas A&M Aggies QB Marcel Reed Compared to NFL MVP
Texas A&M Aggies vs. Texas Longhorns Tickets Reach Record Prices
'Know What I Got To Do!' Texas A&M QB Marcel Reed Previews Lone Star Showdown
Texas A&M Aggies Expecting 'Amazing' Atmosphere vs. Texas Longhorns: 'Something You Dream About!'
Lone Star Showdown Reborn: Texas A&M Aggies vs. Texas Longhorns Preview