'The Sky's The Limit!' Texas A&M DE Nic Scourton Talks Return To College Station
Jay Bateman's job as Texas A&M's defensive coordinator got a lot more fun over the offseason when it was announced that defensive end Nic Scourton would be transferring to his hometown College Station after spending two years in Purdue.
Scourton, a graduate of Bryan High School, is nothing short of ecstatic to be back playing in his old stomping grounds after leading the Big Ten in sacks last year.
"It's a blessing, man. I was talking to my dad last night, just being able to come to practices, being able to be in my college experience, it's all a blessing and also just playing in the SEC," Scourton said. "The traditions of being an Aggie are just so rich and my adopted parents are alumni."
Scourton was well aware he would be surrounded by plenty of defensive talent, such as Shemar Turner and Shemar Stewart, and believes that the Aggie squad is capable of greatness.
"I think the sky's the limit, you know? Those guys are gonna make their plays, I'm gonna make mine, and I think that we're gonna help each other make more plays. There's a lot of tension in those guys as well and the guys on the defensive line, and on the defense," Scourton said.
"If we can all work on getting better, we're gonna be very special this year."
Scourton also had the privilege of working out over the offseason at the Dallas Sports Academy with some keen Aggie alumni, linebacker Von Miller and reigning NFL Defensive Player of the Year Myles Garrett, getting professional reps and advice to better his game at whatever level he competes at.
"It was so surreal. Imagine meeting Superman and he's like, 10 times cooler than you thought he was," Scourton said. "It was truly a blessing to be around those guys and to make those connections. I got a lot of game from them and I built a lot of confidence out there, seeing that I could fit in with those guys."
Aggie fans will see how much of that defensive star power wore off on Scourton and the rest of the A&M defense in just 23 days when the Aggies kick off their 2024 campaign.