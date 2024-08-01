All Aggies

Top 2026 QB Ryder Lyons 'Really Liked' Visit to Texas A&M

The Texas A&M Aggies are high on the list for top 2026 QB Ryder Lyons

Matt Galatzan

St. Bonaventure High safety Dylan Dunst reaches for Folsom High quarterback Ryder Lyons during the CIF-State Division 1-A state championship bowl at Saddleback College in Mission Viejo on Saturday, Dec. 9, 2023. The Seraphs lost 20-14.
St. Bonaventure High safety Dylan Dunst reaches for Folsom High quarterback Ryder Lyons during the CIF-State Division 1-A state championship bowl at Saddleback College in Mission Viejo on Saturday, Dec. 9, 2023. The Seraphs lost 20-14. / JUAN CARLO/THE STAR / USA TODAY NETWORK
In this story:

Quarterback is the most important position on the football field.

In past years, it has been an area that the Texas A&M Aggies have struggled.

However, that trend has begun to swing in the other direction as of late, with Conner Weigman now under center, Marcel Reed behind him, and five-star Husan Longstreet on his way.

And in the 2026 cycle, the Aggies have the attention of another top-tier QB talent who is beginning to see what Mike Elko and Colin Klein are building in College Station.

Lyon
St. Bonaventure High safety Dylan Dunst reaches for Folsom High quarterback Ryder Lyons during the CIF-State Division 1-A state championship bowl at Saddleback College in Mission Viejo on Saturday, Dec. 9, 2023. The Seraphs lost 20-14. / JUAN CARLO/THE STAR / USA TODAY NETWORK

In a recent visit to Aggieland, five-star Folsom (CA) QB Ryder Lyons came away very impressed with he say, and it has Texas A&M firmly in contention for his commitment.

“I really liked College Station. It is a beautiful area and I liked the open space. I really liked coach Collin Klein too. He is one of my favorite coaches with an awesome track record. It was a highlight to meet with him, learn more about the offense and how I would fit into it. He is a great coach and I really liked it at Texas A&M.”

As it stands, Lyons is ranked by Rivals.com as the No. 1 QB in the nation, the No. 4 overall player in the country and the No. 2 player in the country. He is also ranked as the No. 12 player nationally and the No. 3 QB in the country per the On3 Industry Ranking.

Last season as a sophomore for Folsom, the 6-foot-2.5, 215-pound Lyons completed 259 of 381 (68 percent) of his passes for 3,578 yards, 38 touchdowns, and eight interceptions. He also ran 226 times for 929 yards and 23 touchdowns, per 247Sports.

Lyons took visits to three other SEC schools during his trip, seeing Auburn, Alabama and Ole Miss.

Oregon and USC are also considered a major contenders for Lyons.

Published
Matt Galatzan

MATT GALATZAN

Matt Galatzan is the Managing Editor and Publisher of LonghornsCountry.com, AllAggies.com, and MizzouSportsTalk.com, as well as the Editor-In-Chief of InsideTheBears.com, TheGroveReport.com, RamDigest.com, AllSeahawks.com, and TexansDaily.com. Galatzan graduated from the University of Mississippi, where he studied integrated marketing communications, with minors in journalism and business administration. Galatzan started in the sports journalism industry under Mike Fisher at DallasBasketball.com in 2014, which at the time was part of the 247Sports network. He also spent two years covering the SMU Mustangs for PonyStampede.com on the 247Sports network. When DallasBasketball.com and CowboysCountry.com moved over to Sports Illustrated's Fan Nation network in 2020, Galatzan followed suit, eventually being taking over as the Managing Editor and Publisher of LonghornsCountry.com and AllAggies.com a year later. Through the years, Galatzan has conducted a handful of high-profile one-on-one interviews to add to his resume — in both writing and podcasting. Some of his biggest interviews have been with Mavs owner Mark Cuban, former Longhorns players Dan Neil and Phil Dawson, and many other recruits, and current/former players for each of the teams he has covered. Galatzan is also a full-time employee in the digital media department for Audacy and KRLD FM's 105.3 The Fan in Dallas, which is the official radio home of the Dallas Cowboys. You can find Galatzan on all major social media channels. For any inquiries, please email matt.galatzan@gmail.com

Home/News