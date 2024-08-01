Top 2026 QB Ryder Lyons 'Really Liked' Visit to Texas A&M
Quarterback is the most important position on the football field.
In past years, it has been an area that the Texas A&M Aggies have struggled.
However, that trend has begun to swing in the other direction as of late, with Conner Weigman now under center, Marcel Reed behind him, and five-star Husan Longstreet on his way.
And in the 2026 cycle, the Aggies have the attention of another top-tier QB talent who is beginning to see what Mike Elko and Colin Klein are building in College Station.
In a recent visit to Aggieland, five-star Folsom (CA) QB Ryder Lyons came away very impressed with he say, and it has Texas A&M firmly in contention for his commitment.
“I really liked College Station. It is a beautiful area and I liked the open space. I really liked coach Collin Klein too. He is one of my favorite coaches with an awesome track record. It was a highlight to meet with him, learn more about the offense and how I would fit into it. He is a great coach and I really liked it at Texas A&M.”
As it stands, Lyons is ranked by Rivals.com as the No. 1 QB in the nation, the No. 4 overall player in the country and the No. 2 player in the country. He is also ranked as the No. 12 player nationally and the No. 3 QB in the country per the On3 Industry Ranking.
Last season as a sophomore for Folsom, the 6-foot-2.5, 215-pound Lyons completed 259 of 381 (68 percent) of his passes for 3,578 yards, 38 touchdowns, and eight interceptions. He also ran 226 times for 929 yards and 23 touchdowns, per 247Sports.
Lyons took visits to three other SEC schools during his trip, seeing Auburn, Alabama and Ole Miss.
Oregon and USC are also considered a major contenders for Lyons.