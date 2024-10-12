What to Watch in the SEC During Texas A&M Aggies Bye Week
The No. 15 Texas A&M Aggies may be on their first of two bye weeks of the 2024 season, but there is still plenty of good SEC football action to watch today.
Starting at 11:00 am CST, the South Carolina Gamecocks take on the No. 7 Alabama Crimson Tide in Tuscaloosa. The Crimson Tide suffered the upset of the century last week as they took a close loss to the Vanderbilt Commodores, 40-35. The game is on ABC, as well as ESPN+.
Also kicking off at 11:00 is the No. 21 Missouri Tigers facing off against the UMass Minutemen. The Tigers will be looking to rebound following their ugly 41-10 loss to the Aggies last week in College Station. This game will be broadcast on ESPN 2.
At 2:30 is one of the biggest rivalries in all of college sports, as the No. 1 Texas Longhorns face off against the No. 18 Oklahoma Sooners in the first Red River Rivalry as a part of the SEC for both teams. This game will be held inside the Cotton Bowl in Dallas, TX, right in the middle of the State Fair of Texas, and will be on ABC and ESPN+ following the South Carolina-Alabama game.
On the SEC Network at 3:15, the Mississippi State Bulldogs take on the No. 5 Georgia Bulldogs in Athens. Some might write this off as an easy win for Georgia, but as we all saw last week, anything can happen in the SEC.
The No. 8 Tennessee Volunteers found that out firsthand last week, taking their first loss of the season to the unranked Arkansas Razorbacks, 19-14. They will be hosting the Florida Gators at Neyland Stadium in Knoxville on ESPN.
A pair of Top 25 SEC teams will do battle in Death Valley tonight as the No. 13 LSU Tigers host the No. 9 Ole Miss Rebels at 6:30 p.m. on ABC and ESPN+.
And rounding out the conference action tonight will be the Vanderbilt Commodores, fresh off their jaw-dropping upset of the Alabama Crimson Tide, facing off against the Kentucky Wildcats in Lexington at 6:45 on the SEC Network.