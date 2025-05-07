Texas A&M Softball Claims No. 1 National Ranking
Texas A&M Softball reclaimed the No. 1 national ranking, overtaking the Oklahoma Sooners in the latest USA Softball poll.
The Aggies cemented their spot atop the rankings after a dominant series win on the road against No. 2 Tennessee, capped off by a run-rule victory in the finale.
The Aggies have won series against five ranked SEC opponents, including victories over then-No. 6 LSU and No. 2 Tennessee.
While A&M may not have been the most explosive offensive team, its efficiency at the plate has made all the difference. The team’s .335 batting average, fourth-best in the SEC, combined with timely hits, has been just enough to outdo their opponents.
It certainly helps to have sluggers like Mya Perez and Mac Barbara in the lineup — the duo combined for 23 home runs, 121 RBIs, 114 hits, and 55 runs this season.
On the defensive side, A&M ranks among the best in the conference. The Aggies gave up double-digit runs just once — in the opening series against Florida — and ended the regular season with the SEC’s third-best ERA at 2.68.
Senior Emiley Kennedy, the reigning SEC Pitcher of the Week, has been dominant throughout her final season. In conference play, she leads the SEC in wins (12), ranks third in opponent batting average (.189), and sits fourth in strikeouts (82)."
With a 16-7 SEC record — their best in recent memory — A&M finished second in the regular season standings, just one win behind Oklahoma.
Now, all eyes turn to the SEC Tournament in Athens, Georgia, where the Aggies await the winner of the Alabama/South Carolina game.
“This is a great opportunity for us to just get more reps in, reps against very, very high-level competition,” head coach Trisha Ford said. “I think the national champion is probably going to come out of this group [SEC], and so how lucky are we that we get to just face it day after day?”