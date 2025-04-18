Aggies Take Game One Against Mizzou in Close Battle
No. 1 Texas A&M softball headed down to Columbia, Missouri to take on the unranked Missouri Tigers in another tough SEC matchup. The Aggies secured game one with a closer-than-anticipated score of 7-5.
The Aggies were able to get some early baserunners due to junior Kennedy Powell getting hit by a pitch, followed by a single from sophomore Mya Perez. With graduate Mac Barbara heading up to the plate, the Aggies were in a great position to strike first.
A three-run homer run from Barbara put the Aggies up 3-0, giving them some cushion against a powerful offensive front. Barbara has had a great conference slate, putting up a .378 batting average with three home runs before today.
Senior left-handed Emiley Kennedy got the start in the circle today for the Aggies, recording her 15th win of the season. Kennedy quickly struck out the side in the first, giving great confidence to her team. Through seven innings, Kennedy recorded nine strikeouts and only gave up four hits.
The Tigers were able to quickly add a run in the second, off of a base hit down the right field line from sophomore Stefania Abruscato. The ballgame was stuck at 3-1 for three innings, before the Aggies were able to add on an insurance run from senior Koko Wooley.
The bottom of the sixth is when Mizzou was able to emerge themselves back into the game, with a prominent grand slam from sophomore Madison Walker. The grand slam from Walker was enough to push the Tigers over the Aggies 5-4, putting the Aggies in a crunch time situation with three outs remaining.
On to their last three outs, the Aggies prevailed and added on three more runs from seniors Wooley and Allie Enright. With one outs, Wooley was able to drive in pinch runner Hailey Golden, tying the game. With runners on second and third, Enright came up huge with a double to left center, putting the Aggies up 7-5.
A couple of easy outs for the Aggie defense pushed them to victory, winning their 13th straight. The Aggies take on game two against the Tigers at 6:00p.m.