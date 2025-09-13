What Does Texas A&M Softball's 2026 SEC Schedule Look Like?
On Wednesday, the league office announced the SEC softball schedule with head coach Trisha Ford leading the Texas A&M program for a fourth straight season.
The Aggies return 16 players and welcome eight new faces to Davis Diamond, which includes three freshmen and five transfers.
The SEC softball schedule for A&M features two major programs that it avoided in the 2024 regular season, including a home series with Oklahoma and an away series in Austin against the Texas Longhorns.
Visiting Davis Diamond
To start the season in Aggieland is the Kentucky Wildcats, which is on March 20-22, led by head coach Rachel Lawson. A couple of weeks later, head coach Tony Baldwin and the Georgia Bulldogs visit town on April 3-5 before the Mississippi Bulldogs fly in on April 17-19.
At the end of April and the beginning of May, the Oklahoma Sooners experience the 12th Man for the first time since joining the SEC on April 30-2. After the weather canceled both programs from meeting each other in the SEC Tournament Championship Game, Co-Champions were awarded to A&M and Oklahoma.
Hitting the road
The Bayou is the first SEC program that Ford & Co. get to lay eyes on at Tiger Park on March 13-15. Two weeks from then, the Aggies will meet the Longhorns on March 27-29 at Red & Charline McCombs Field, where they hope to knock off the 2025 Women’s College World Series Champions.
A&M then travels to Oxford, Mississippi, to take on the Ole Miss Rebels at the Ole Miss Softball Complex on April 10-12. Later in the schedule, A&M takes a flight to South Carolina on April 24-26 to take on the South Carolina Gamecocks at the Carolina Softball Stadium.
To wrap up SEC play before the NCAA Selection Show, the SEC Tournament will be at John Cropp Stadium in Lexington, Kentucky.
Statistics
Last season, the Aggies were 15-9 in conference games with an overall record of 44-15. Defending Davis Diamond was pivotal to its success, as the team went 27-2 at home and 10-11 on the road. At neutral site games, the Aggies were 7-2.
The Maroon and White were second in the SEC in team batting average and seventh in team pitching.
As a team, A&M registered an overall batting average of .306, on-base percentage of .405 and a .506 slugging percentage. The pitching staff had a 2.64 ERA and a .211 batting average, while giving up 296 hits and 168 runs.
The entire 2026 schedule is unknown, but there is still plenty of excitement surrounding A&M this season.