2027 4-Star Receiver De-Commits From Texas A&M
The 2027 class is still a long way from being finalized, but Texas A&M lost an early piece of it this week.
George Lamons, a wide receiver/tight end out of Quitman, Georgia, has decommitted from Texas A&M. He originally pledged to the Aggies back in April, but as of Tuesday, he’s officially reopened his recruitment.
From what I’ve heard, Georgia — the home-state school — has been pushing harder lately and may have had a lot to do with the decision. That’s always going to be tough to beat, especially when a kid starts to feel the pull to stay close to home.
But for A&M, there’s no reason to panic.
Lamons is a talented athlete, no doubt, but this staff has done a really solid job staying in contact with top in-state pass-catchers, both at wide receiver and tight end. There are some names they’re very high on, and I’d expect a few more options to really heat up as we get deeper into the season.
Texas A&M Football Still Confident in 2027 WR/TE Targets
Even with Lamons backing off his commitment, the Aggies are still sitting in a good spot when it comes to building out their 2027 class. They’ve hosted several in-state players already this summer who could easily fill that role, and honestly, there are a few that A&M might even be a little higher on from a fit standpoint.
This doesn’t change the overall outlook much. You’re going to see early commitments come and go, especially this far out from signing day. It happens every cycle. But what’s important is that A&M continues to recruit at a high level and stays in the mix for top-tier players.
At the end of the day, Lamons is a good player, and you never say never in recruiting — especially with how long there is to go in the 2027 cycle. But if you’re an Aggie fan, you can still feel confident that this class has all the pieces to end up ranked inside the top five again when it’s all said and done.
The good news is the staff was already preparing for movement like this and had eyes on other big-time names even before Lamons made his decision. With plenty of time left in the cycle and multiple evaluation periods ahead, don’t be surprised if A&M reloads here sooner rather than later. This is still shaping up to be one of the best groups in the country.