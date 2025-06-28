4-Star Safety Names Texas A&M in Final Two
Texas A&M is building a 2026 recruiting class with the potential to be great.
The Aggies have been on fire in the crucial month of June, landing nine commitments. July seems like it will be just as hot as commitment dates start to roll in. With a commitment date set for July 14, elite four-star safety Tamarion Watkins said he is deciding between two options: A&M and South Carolina, according to Rivals.com’s Sam Spiegelman. Watkins visited A&M on the 12th, and South Carolina on the 20th.
“Now that I’ve had a great time at all of these places, I’ve narrowed it down,” Watkins told Spiegelman. “I’m focused on two.”
Who is Texas A&M Target Tamarion Watkins?
The Aggies will admittedly have a tough time beating South Carolina for Watkins. He is a South Carolina native and attends Northwestern High School in Rock Hill. Given his location and familiarity with the program and its history, 247Sports has him “Crystal Balled” to join the Gamecocks. They are not always correct, however, like when KJ Edwards was predicted with 100 percent confidence to Texas.
In his junior season at Northwestern, Watkins jumped off the stat sheet. He recorded 75 tackles, eight tackles for loss, 2.5 sacks, three interceptions, a forced fumble and one fumble recovery in 14 games. On special teams, Watkins also blocked a punt.
On tape, Watkins exhibits traits that are hard to teach a young safety. He has an uncanny ability to read the quarterback, resulting in him being involved in a ton of plays downfield. He is quick to get his hands on the ball. Watkins is impressively patient, but has a quick trigger when it is time to go. He can also sift through the trash up front to meet the ball carrier in the hole, resulting in tackles for loss.
Standing at a near 6-foot-4, 200 pounds, Watkins has the frame needed to excel at defensive back at the next level. With the Aggies, he would likely move into the nickel corner role that is currently held by Tyreek Chappell.
If Watkins commits to A&M, he would compete with three-star safety Chance Collins from Arlington, Texas, who committed earlier in June, and potentially five-star safety Jireh Edwards from Baltimore, Maryland. The Aggies recently landed five-star cornerback Brandon Arrington, who can line up anywhere in the secondary. If they can bring in all of their targets, the Fightin’ Farmers could very well become a no-fly zone in the near future.