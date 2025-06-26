Texas A&M 2026 Target Earns 5-Star Rating
Texas A&M has a serious chance at having another five-star falling into its lap after securing five-star cornerback Brandon Arrington earlier in June.
One player the Aggies have been targeting to join their 2026 class, safety Jireh Edwards, has earned a five-star rating, per ESPN300’s Billy Tucker on X. He was previously a highly-touted four-star recruit.
Edward’s has previously called A&M his frontrunner, and has them among Alabama, Auburn, Florida and Georgia in his final five. The safety has a commitment date set for July 5.
Who is Texas A&M Recruiting Target Jireh Edwards?
Edwards is a rising senior at St. Frances Academy in Baltimore, Maryland. The safety is listed at six-foot-two, 205-pounds. In his junior season, he was a cornerstone of one of the nation’s top defensive units. Edwards accumulated 92 tackles, 17 tackles for loss, six passes defended and three forced fumbles, enough to earn MaxPreps Junior All-American honors. In 2025, he participated in the Under Armour All-America Game, where he logged three tackles.
“Punishing defender that should offer some alignment flexibility at his next stop as he can spin down into the box or patrol from the border,” 247Sports director of scouting Andrew Ivins wrote. “Owns a college-ready build with some promising features and tested off the charts spring before junior year."
Edwards is listed as the No. 2 safety in the class of 2026 and the No. 3 player in Maryland. ESPN300 has him listed as the 23rd best player in the nation. He has been heavily sought after, and has accumulated 37 total offers. After his June 13 official visit with coach Mike Elko and the Aggies, he took a trip to Oregon on his final official visit on the 19th.
247Sports currently has Edwards Crystal Balled to Georgia, but they have been wrong in the past, notably predicting A&M commit KJ Edwards to Texas.
If Edwards were to commit to A&M, he would join three-star Chance Collins as the Aggies’ class of 2026 safeties.
Texas A&M also has commitments from four-stars like running back Jonathan Hatton Jr., tight end Caleb Tafua, receivers Aaron Gregory and Madden Williams, quarterback Helaman Casuga, cornerback Victor Singleton, defensive lineman Jermaine Kinsler and edge rushers Jordan Carter and Samu Moala along with three-stars like linebacker Storm Miller, kicker Asher Murray, wide receiver Mike Brown and cornerback Camren Hamiel.
Texas A&M will begin the 2025 season at home against the UTSA Roadrunners on Aug. 30.