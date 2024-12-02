All Aggies

5-Star WR Trending to Texas A&M Aggies After De-committing From USC

The Texas A&M Aggies look to be on track to land one of the top playmakers in the 2025 recruiting cycle.

Matt Galatzan

Texas A&M Aggies wide receiver Noah Thomas (3) celebrates his touchdown catch and run as Auburn Tigers take on Texas A&M Aggies at Jordan-Hare Stadium in Auburn, Ala., on Saturday, Sept. 7, 2024. Auburn Tigers defeated Texas A&M Aggies 43-41 in fourth overtime.
Texas A&M Aggies wide receiver Noah Thomas (3) celebrates his touchdown catch and run as Auburn Tigers take on Texas A&M Aggies at Jordan-Hare Stadium in Auburn, Ala., on Saturday, Sept. 7, 2024. Auburn Tigers defeated Texas A&M Aggies 43-41 in fourth overtime. / Jake Crandall/ Advertiser / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
The Texas A&M Aggies might have lost their battle on the field to the Texas Longhorns this past Saturday, but they have continued to win on the recruiting trail.

According to On3 recruiting insider Steve Wiltfong, the Aggies are trending to land a commitment five-star Corner Canyon (West Jordan, UT) wide receiver Jerome Myles just days ahead of Early Signing Day on Wednesday.

247 Sports recruiting analysts Greg Biggins and Blair Angulo also logged predictions for the Aggies to land Myles on Sunday, increasing the momentum for Texas A&M.

Myles was previously committed to USC before de-committing this past weekend, picking the Trojans over the Aggies in September.

Myles made his decision to de-commit after taking an unofficial visit to College Station this past weekend for the Aggies matchup with Texas.

Per 247Sports' rankings, Myles is the No. 30 overall player in the country and fifth-best receiver while being the uncontested top player in his home state of Utah for the 2025 class. Meanwhile, On3 has Myles ranked as the No. 24 player in the country, the No. 4 receiver and No. 1 player in Utah.

In 2022 and 2023, Myles has posted 53 catches for 1,185 yards and 14 touchdowns while adding four carries for 34 yards and another score.

His quarterback at Corner Canyon this past season was 2026 four-star recruit Helaman Casuga, who committed to Texas A&M earlier this fall.

Matt Galatzan is the Managing Editor and Publisher of Texas Longhorns On SI and Texas A&M Aggies On SI and a long-time member of the Football Writer’s Association of America. He graduated from the University of Mississippi, where he studied integrated marketing communications, with minors in journalism and business administration. Galatzan started in the sports journalism industry in 2014 covering the Dallas Mavericks and SMU Mustangs with 247Sports. He then moved to Sports Illustrated's Fan Nation network in 2020, eventually being taking over as the Managing Editor and Publisher of the Longhorns and Aggies sites a year later. You can find Galatzan on all major social media channels, including Twitter on @MattGalatzan.

