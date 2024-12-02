5-Star WR Trending to Texas A&M Aggies After De-committing From USC
The Texas A&M Aggies might have lost their battle on the field to the Texas Longhorns this past Saturday, but they have continued to win on the recruiting trail.
According to On3 recruiting insider Steve Wiltfong, the Aggies are trending to land a commitment five-star Corner Canyon (West Jordan, UT) wide receiver Jerome Myles just days ahead of Early Signing Day on Wednesday.
247 Sports recruiting analysts Greg Biggins and Blair Angulo also logged predictions for the Aggies to land Myles on Sunday, increasing the momentum for Texas A&M.
Myles was previously committed to USC before de-committing this past weekend, picking the Trojans over the Aggies in September.
Myles made his decision to de-commit after taking an unofficial visit to College Station this past weekend for the Aggies matchup with Texas.
Per 247Sports' rankings, Myles is the No. 30 overall player in the country and fifth-best receiver while being the uncontested top player in his home state of Utah for the 2025 class. Meanwhile, On3 has Myles ranked as the No. 24 player in the country, the No. 4 receiver and No. 1 player in Utah.
In 2022 and 2023, Myles has posted 53 catches for 1,185 yards and 14 touchdowns while adding four carries for 34 yards and another score.
His quarterback at Corner Canyon this past season was 2026 four-star recruit Helaman Casuga, who committed to Texas A&M earlier this fall.
Join the Community:
You can follow us for future coverage by subscribing to our newsletter here. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @AllAggiesOnSI & follow us on Twitter at @TAMUAggiesSI
MORE TEXAS A&M AGGIES NEWS:
MORE: 'That Will Haunt Me': Texas A&M Aggies' Mike Elko on Loss to Texas Longhorns
MORE: Texas A&M Aggies Score on 93-Yard Pick-Six vs. Texas Longhorns
MORE: Texas A&M Aggies' Ar'Maj Reed-Adams Called Out By Texas Longhorns Player
MORE: Texas A&M Aggies 'Physically Annihilated' By Texas Longhorns
MORE: Five Takeaways From Texas A&M's Loss in the Lone Star Showdown