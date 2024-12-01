Texas A&M Aggies Score on 93-Yard Pick-Six vs. Texas Longhorns
COLLEGE STATION -- The Texas A&M Aggies looked dead in the water at the start of the second half in Saturday's rivalry matchup against the Texas Longhorns at Kyle Field.
Down 17-0 with less than six minutes left in the third quarter, the Aggies defense was once again on the brink with the Texas offense in the red zone. But that's when Will Lee III came up with a game-changing play.
On 3rd and 4 at the Texas A&M seven-yard line, Texas quarterback Quinn Ewers threw a floating pass to receiver Ryan Wingo. However, he fell down, which allowed the pass to fall right into the arms of Lee III. He had nothing but green grass in front and retuned the interception 93 yards for a score.
Suddenly, the Aggies were down 17-7.
Take a look at the touchdown:
The play was also Texas A&M's second defensive touchdown of the season. Bryce Anderson had the first on a pick-six against Florida.
Headed into Saturday, Lee III had tallied 35 total tackles (33 solo), one forced fumble, nine pass breakups and one interception. The score marked the first touchdown of his college career.
