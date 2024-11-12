USC Trojans Recruiting: Will Trojans Flip Five-Star Quarterback Husan Longstreet?
Speculation of a flip has surrounded USC Trojans five-star quarterback commit Julian Lewis since the summer, and the Trojans have reportedly kept in contact with five-star quarterback Husan Longstreet, Texas A&M Aggies commit out of Corona, California.
With the early signing day on Wednesday, Dec. 4 fast approaching, recruiting is ramping up in its final stretch. Which quarterback recruit will sign with the USC Trojans and coach Lincoln Riley? Should the Trojans lose Lewis, can they flip Longstreet from Texas A&M?
Chad Simmons and Steve Wiltfong of On3 have recently logged predictions for Lewis to flip his commitment from the Trojans to Colorado.
“The buzz has been steady around Colorado with Juju Lewis, but since the visit for the Cincinnati game, things have picked up,” Simmons said. “He remains committed to USC, but Colorado is trending and looks to be in a prime position to flip the four-star quarterback from the Trojans.”
Lewis has been committed to the Trojans since August 2023, but after a visit to Boulder in October and the recent success of Colorado coach Deion Sanders’ squad, the speculation of a flip is building up.
The success of Buffaloes quarterback Shedeur Sanders, who could potentially be the top quarterback off the board in next year's NFL draft, and the opportunity to compete for a starting position as a true freshman make the Buffaloes an intriguing landing spot for Lewis. The Carrollton (GA) product is ranked as the No. 7 quarterback and No. 36 player overall, per the On3 Industry Rankings.
So, if Riley is unable to hold onto Lewis, would the Trojans be able to flip a quarterback of their own?
USC has kept their eyes on five-star Corona Centennial (CA) quarterback Husan Longstreet, who has been committed to Texas A&M since April. Longstreet is ranked as the No. 4 quarterback and No. 23 player overall, per the On3 Industry Rankings. Longstreet plays his high school football 55 miles south of the Trojans campus at one of the premier programs in Southern California under legendary coach Matt Logan.
"The priority from a location standpoint will always be right here in Southern California,” Riley said.
With the uncertainty of the quarterback room moving forward with Jayden Maiava and Miller Moss, and having lost 2023 five-star Malachi Nelson to the transfer portal, the Trojans are looking to sign a quarterback in the 2025 cycle.
Flipping a quarterback commit, particularly this late in the process is certainly a challenge, but the Trojans do have a plan if they are unable to hold onto Lewis.
“I think that what Lincoln Riley has done with offenses, quarterback development, that’s been intriguing for Husan Longstreet,” Wiltfong said. “Now all of the dialogue with Texas A&M where he’s currently committed still strong. Been to College Station a couple of times this fall. Not on flip watch just yet but obviously longer he talks to USC and doesn’t shut it down the more intrigued I get with where USC stands.”
