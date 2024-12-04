Late Aggies Push Not Enough to Lure 5-Star Michael Fasusi Away From Oklahoma
The Texas A&M Aggies have now lost the battle for five-star Lewisville (TX) offensive tackle Michael Fasusi to the Oklahoma Sooners for the second time this year.
Despite taking visits to the Aggieland for the matchup vs. the Texas Longhorns and considering his options over the last few weeks, Fasusi elected to stick with his commitment and sign with the Sooners on Wednesday.
Fasusi had been rumored to be a signing day flip candidate for the Aggies before making his decision official on Wednesday afternoon.
“The race is tight right now. Going through the process, I could pick different schools at different times. There is so much to think about, so it is hard," Fasusi told On3 last month. "Things are so close right now, to pick one school would be very difficult, but that is what I am going to work on the next month or so. I will continue to talk things over with my family, pray about it a lot, and work to make my decision next month.”
Standing 6-foot-6 and weighing in at 310 pounds, Fasusi ranks as the No. 13 player in the nation, No. 2 offensive tackle, and No. 5 player in the state of Texas, per the On3 Industry Ranking.
His highest marks come from ESPN and Rivals.com, which have him ranked as the No. 2 offensive tackle in the nation.
Fortunately for the Aggies, they are still having a tremendous recruiting cycle, currently sitting with a top-10 class nationally and landing two five-star talents in recent days.
The Aggies landed one of those players at the offensive tackle positions as well, with five-star Lamont Rogers flipping from Missouri to Texas A&M and signing his NLI Wednesday morning.
