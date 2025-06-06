Texas A&M Aggies Commit Bonding With 5-Star Target
With the start of June, one of the biggest months on the recruiting calendar is here. The Texas A&M Aggies kicked off the big month with the commitment of Camren Hamiel. The four-star cornerback announced his pledge to the Aggies on Wednesday, and now, just a day after that, they welcomed two high-profile prospects to campus on Thursday.
One of those prospects is the already committed four-star wide receiver Aaron Gregory. While the other was five-star Tristen Keys, who, along with Gregory, just kicked off their official visits to College Station Thursday.
With the two on campus, it was only natural that the pair posed for a photo together while donning the Texas A&M uniforms.
Keys, a current LSU commit since March, still decided to take his official visits despite the pledge to the Tigers. In the 247Sports Composite he is not only a five-star but is ranked as the No. 1 receiver in the class, No. 1 player from Mississippi, and ranks No. 3 nationally.
His visit to College Station presents the Aggies with a major opportunity to try and pull off the flip. They already have a talented group of receivers in Gregory, Madden Williams, and Mike Brown. All are considered four stars in the composite ratings, and while the Aggies may not necessarily "need" Keys, he would certainly be the cherry on top of a talented class.
As for Gregory, despite having been committed to the Aggies since October, he has a high-profile flip target by other programs. Mainly, though, the Texas Longhorns are the biggest threat to Texas A&M as they are currently set to host Gregory on an official visit on June 13th.
Coming into the month of June, the Aggies already had a lot of momentum in the 2026 recruiting class. They added to it with the commitment of Hamiel, as their class has 12 commits and ranks No. 7 nationally.