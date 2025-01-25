Texas A&M Aggies Visit Nation's No. 1 2026 Prospect
The Texas A&M Aggies are making noise in the 2026 recruiting cycle, sitting with a top-25 class, with eight four-star recruits already committed to the program.
And now, they are aiming to add to that.
On Friday night, Aggies head coach Mike Elko, alongside assistants Trooper Taylor and Adam Cushing made the trip to Nixa, MO to visit the No. 1 overall player in the 2026 class, Jackson Cantwell.
Cantwell also visited the Aggies earlier this month, and came away very impressed.
“They made me feel like a priority this weekend,” Cantwell told On3 recruiting expert Chad Simmons. “The message is that they can develop as well as anybody and that I’d be in a unique position to be competing for reps early due to their offensive line losing a lot of contributors this year and next.”
Standing in at 6-foot-7 and 305 pounds, Cantwell would be a very intimidating presence for the Aggies to add to their offensive line. He has elite potential and is currently ranked as the No. 1 prospect in the nation for the 2026 class.
Landing a talent like Cantwell would be a huge step in the right direction for the Aggies. They're going to have a lot of work ahead of them to get something done with him, but they have a shot.
Some of the other schools that have offered Cantwell include Missouri, Alabama, Georgia, Oklahoma, Ohio State, and Oregon.
On3 Sports currently has Missouri as the program with the best chance at landing Cantwell at 22.3 percent. Staying in his home state gives the Tigers a leg up on the competition.
All of that being said, Cantwell is not going to rush a decision. He has plenty of time to make the right choice.
Hopefully, Texas A&M is able to convince him to join the Aggies and have a big centerpiece offensive lineman to build around for the future.
