Texas A&M Aggies A Finalist for Top 50 2026 Safety Recruit
The Texas A&M Aggies continue to be a force in the 2026 recruiting cycle.
Already ranking among the top-six classes in the country for 2026, the Aggies have found themselves in the running for yet another prized recruit in St. Frances Academy (Upper Marlboro, MD) four-star safety, Jireh Edwards.
According to reports from On3's Steve Wiltfong, the Aggies are among the final five contenders for Edwards, alongside Oregon, Georgia, Auburn, Texas A&M, and Tennessee.
And according to Edwards, there is a reason those five schools stand out to him at the moment - the ability to get on the field early and make an impact.
“I say just making an impact as a true freshman seeing what guys like Caleb Downs did and what JJ Smith did and are doing as a true freshman is the type of impact I want to make in college football,” Edwards told Wiltfong.
As it stands, Edwards ranks as the No. 4 safety in the country and the No. 37 overall player in the class, per the On3 Industry Ranking. He also sits as the No. 2 safety and No. 16 player in the nation per Rivals.com.
Edwards currently holds 24 offers coming out of his junior season, with the least likely to continue to grow. His top-five among that list, as well as Arkansas, Florida, Florida State, Miami, Maryland, Notre Dame, Ohio State, Michigan, USC and Penn State, among others.
The Aggies already have one commitment at the position for the 2026 class in Mesquite Horn three-star Markel Ford.
Join the Community:
You can follow us for future coverage by subscribing to our newsletter here. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @AllAggiesOnSI & follow us on Twitter at @TAMUAggiesSI
MORE TEXAS A&M AGGIES NEWS:
MORE: Former Texas A&M Aggies QB Makes Transfer Portal Decision
MORE: Texas A&M Aggies Set to Visit with No. 1 Five-Star OT
MORE: Texas A&M Aggies' Mike Evans Ties NFL Record in Dramatic Fashion
MORE: Washington Huskies Transfer Commits to Texas A&M Aggies
MORE: WATCH: Texas A&M WR Ainias Smith Catches First NFL Touchdown