Texas A&M Aggies A Finalist for Top 50 2026 Safety Recruit

The Texas A&M Aggies have found themselves as a finalist for one of the top players in the 2026 class.

Matt Galatzan

Texas A&M Aggies defensive back Bryce Anderson (1) reacts against the LSU Tigers during the third quarter. The Aggies defeated the Tigers 38-23; at Kyle Field.
Texas A&M Aggies defensive back Bryce Anderson (1) reacts against the LSU Tigers during the third quarter. The Aggies defeated the Tigers 38-23; at Kyle Field. / Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images
The Texas A&M Aggies continue to be a force in the 2026 recruiting cycle.

Already ranking among the top-six classes in the country for 2026, the Aggies have found themselves in the running for yet another prized recruit in St. Frances Academy (Upper Marlboro, MD) four-star safety, Jireh Edwards.

According to reports from On3's Steve Wiltfong, the Aggies are among the final five contenders for Edwards, alongside Oregon, Georgia, Auburn, Texas A&M, and Tennessee.

Bryce Anderso
Oct 26, 2024; College Station, Texas, USA; Texas A&M Aggies defensive back Bryce Anderson (1) reacts against the LSU Tigers during the third quarter. The Aggies defeated the Tigers 38-23; at Kyle Field. Mandatory Credit: Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images. / Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images

And according to Edwards, there is a reason those five schools stand out to him at the moment - the ability to get on the field early and make an impact.

“I say just making an impact as a true freshman seeing what guys like Caleb Downs did and what JJ Smith did and are doing as a true freshman is the type of impact I want to make in college football,” Edwards told Wiltfong.

As it stands, Edwards ranks as the No. 4 safety in the country and the No. 37 overall player in the class, per the On3 Industry Ranking. He also sits as the No. 2 safety and No. 16 player in the nation per Rivals.com.

Edwards currently holds 24 offers coming out of his junior season, with the least likely to continue to grow. His top-five among that list, as well as Arkansas, Florida, Florida State, Miami, Maryland, Notre Dame, Ohio State, Michigan, USC and Penn State, among others.

The Aggies already have one commitment at the position for the 2026 class in Mesquite Horn three-star Markel Ford.

Matt Galatzan
