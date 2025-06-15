Texas A&M Aggies Land Commitment Fast-Rising QB Prospect
The Texas A&M Aggies mometum on the recruiting trail continues to pick up speed thorughout the offseasn.
Already sitting with a top-10 recruiting class in the nation, the Aggies added another talented and fast-rising prospect to class, gaining a commitment from Fort Bend Marshall (Missouri City, TX) three-star quarterback Kaeden Johnson.
Johnson is the No. 74 quarterback and No. 166 player from the Lone Star State in the 2026 recruiting class, according to On3's rankings. On3's Steve Wiltfong logged an expert prediction for Johnson to go to A&M, just before his visit this weekend, with Johnson making his decision shortly after.
At the time of his commitment, Johnson had seven total offers, picking the Aggies over Washington State, Colorado, UTEP, UTSA, Tuskegee, and Florida International.
According to MaxPreps, the 6-foot-5, 215-pound QB completed 60.6 percent of his passes for 2,109 yards, 25 touchdowns and 12 interceptions as a junior last season. He also rushed for 571 yards and six touchdowns while averaging 5.4 yards per attempt.
The Aggies' recruiting class - which is currently the sixth best in the country, according to On3's rankings - already features a highly-touted quarterback in Helaman Casuga. Hailing from Corner Canyon High School in Provo, Utah, Casuga ranks as the No. 15 quarterback and No. 4 player from his state in the 2026 class.
Still, it would be nice to have some extra depth at the position if the Aggies can close the deal with Johnson.