Texas A&M Aggies Among Elite Finalists for 4-Star Edge Rusher
After receiving over 20 offers from Power Four schools, class of 2026 edge rusher Tristian Givens has narrowed his collegiate selection to four schools, according to On3 Sports' Hayes Fawcett.
The defensive end has narrowed his selection down to the Texas A&M Aggies, Tennessee Volunteers, USC Trojans, and the Florida State Seminoles.
The 6-3, 215-pound defender is currently a junior at Carver High School in Columbus, GA, and is currently ranked as the No. 6 player in all of Georgia, according to the On3 Industry Rankings, where he is also ranked as the No. 12 edge rusher in the class of 2026 and the No. 70 overall prospect.
This past fall, Givens took an official visit to Tennessee and also Florida State, and according to On3's Recruiting Prediction, the Volunteers are currently favored to land the defender, especially after his praise of head coach Josh Heupel and other personnel on the Tennessee sideline.
"I talk to Coach Heupel a lot. I know he and the staff have me as one of their top guys and they are recruiting me really hard," Givens told On3 back in February. "He and Coach Chop (Levorn Harbin, Volunteers outside linebackers coach) talk to me a lot, and they show me I am a top guy for them and that's nice."
Givens has been a game changer on both sides of the ball for Carver High, with his speed from playing as a wide receiver easily transferring over the line of scrimmage to his play as an edge.
With his efforts, the Carver Tigers won a state championship in 2024 after a remarkable 14-1 season.
The defenseman didn't hold back any praise for the Aggies, though, highlighting the game day environment at Kyle Field as a reason he is considered the Maroon and White.
"The experience was great, there was a lot of people there," Givens said.
Givens is expected to take another official visit to Knoxville in June, and an announcement of his official commitment can most likely be expected around that time.