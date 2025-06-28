Texas A&M Four-Star Commit Shuts Down Recruitment
Texas A&M continues to build serious momentum on the recruiting trail, showing no signs of slowing down.
Four-star edge rusher Samu Moala, a top prospect in the 2026 cycle out of Lawndale, California, announced via X that he’s officially shutting down his recruitment.
He pledged to the Aggies back on October 27, 2024, but had been ferociously chased by the Washington Huskies and the UCLA Bruins, whom he visited on June 6 and June 13, respectively.
Why Was Samu Moala Such a Coveted Recruit?
At 6-4 and 225 pounds, Moala’s high motor and versatility have earned him national attention. He’s ranked the No. 10 EDGE in the class by Rivals and continues to climb recruiting boards.
247Sports national recruiting analyst Greg Biggins had high praise for the California native.
“He’s able to make plays all over the field and his motor is always running,” Biggins wrote. “He’s physical at the point of attack and he can take on blockers in the box but really excels running down plays from behind.”
Head coach Mike Elko adds another dynamic, multi-sport athlete to his 2026 haul, a trait he’s consistently targeted since arriving in College Station. Moala starred on the varsity basketball team during both his sophomore and junior years.
On the gridiron, Moala’s production has steadily increased. As a sophomore in 2023, he posted 49 tackles (four for loss), six QB hurries, two pass breakups, and a forced fumble in nine games.
He took a leap in 2024, racking up 52 tackles, three sacks, nine hurries, an interception, two passes defended, and even added five receptions for 86 yards and a touchdown on offense, showing his elite athleticism.
Texas A&M recently slipped to the No. 2 spot in the SEC recruiting rankings, holding a 92.650 average player rating, just behind Georgia’s 92.702.
Still, the Aggies’ 2026 class remains elite. It includes 21 total commits, with 18 of them being blue-chip prospects.
Moala joins a stacked defensive line group headlined by fellow four-star EDGE rushers Trisian Givens and Jordan Carter, as well as interior lineman Jermaine Kinsler.
Givens and Carter, both Georgia natives, are ranked as the No. 14 and No. 31 players in the state, respectively. Kinsler, a top-tier defensive tackle, is the No. 6 player in New Jersey and sits at No. 17 nationally among defensive linemen.
With Moala in the fold, A&M is assembling one of the most physically gifted and disruptive defensive fronts in the country, one that the 12th Man will get to witness in a couple of years.