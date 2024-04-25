Texas A&M Aggies G Bryce Lindsay Enters Transfer Portal
The Texas A&M Aggies basketball roster continues to evolve.
Reserve guard Bryce Lindsay has reportedly entered the NCAA Transfer Portal per his announcement on X on Wednesday night.
"As I reflect on the past year, I am overwhelmed with gratitude for the unwavering support and encouragement I've received from each of you on and off the basketball court.," Lindsay said. "Your dedication to my growth as both an athlete and an individual has left an incredible mark on my journey.
"This past season presented unexpected challenges when I sustained an injury that led to my redshirt status. While this period of recovery has been difficult, it has also afforded me the opportunity to reassess my goals and aspirations. With that being said I will be entering the transfer portal. I want to express my deepest appreciation for your understanding and support throughout this process."
Lindsay played early last season for coach Buzz Williams, seeing action in eight non-conference games before suffering an injury.
Williams and the Aggies have since brought in Nebraska guard C.J. Wilcher and have other transfer portal irons in the fire. Playing time next season was probably going to be hard to come by for Lindsay.
One possible landing spot for Lindsay is South Carolina, where he was committed to before switching to A&M after the Gamecocks fired coach Frank Martin.