Texas A&M Aggies Football Adds Four-Star OL Jonte Newman To Class Of 2025
The Texas A&M Aggies are continuing to build on their 2025 class.
On Friday, Bridgeland (TX) left tackle Jonte Newman joined four-star OL Conner Carty in announcing his commitment to the Aggies.
If Bridgeland sounds familiar, it is. It's the same program that produced current A&M quarterback Conner Weigman. Newman is the ninth commit for the Aggies 2025 class, and the program hosted a litany of other possible recruits during Saturday's Maroon & White spring game, meaning many more commitments could be coming.
Newman is ranked as the No. 28 offensive tackle for the cycle and the No. 29 prospect in Texas.
Newman joins a long list of recent commits including quarterback Conner Carty who announced his commitment on Thursday.
New head coach Mike Elko deserves much of the credit for the rebuilding of the offensive line, alongside new offensive line coach Adam Cushing. Cushing has worked hard to build relationships with the top offensive line prospects in the state, and his diligence is paying off.
The Aggies currently have the No. 12 spot in the class of 2025 rankings with nine overall commits, including seven four-stars and two three-stars. The team's recruiting score is 167.68.