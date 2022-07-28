Skip to main content
TCU Baseball: Speedy Outfielder Austin Davis Transfers To The Frogs

West Virginia Athletics

TCU Baseball: Speedy Outfielder Austin Davis Transfers To The Frogs

Another talented Player was added to the TCU roster Outfielder Austin Davis

Coach Kirk Sarloos and his TCU Horned Frogs received some more good news out of the NCAA transfer portal as former West Virginia University Baseball star Austin Davis announced on Twitter that he would transfer to TCU. Davis is a talented and speedy right fielder who Horned Frog fans might remember as the guy who stole home this season for West Virginia on a wild pitch to win the game.

Davis transferring should be exciting news if you are a Horned Frog fan because Davis brings a lot to the table. First, he is a hitter; he has had three consecutive seasons with batting averages over .300, Davis is speedy on the basepath with 29 stolen bases last season, and the final reason is that he is an excellent defensive player who can cover a large area of the field with his speed. Davis should feel very comfortable transferring to TCU as he is already used to the Big 12 and all of their opponents, so look for him to pick up just where he left off.

The Frogs have had a very successful offseason picking up needed players to improve their roster for this upcoming season. Davis' announcement makes him the seventh player to transfer to TCU. 

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Transfer Portal Update

New Players to TCU

  • Brett Hansen, LHP, Vanderbilt
  • Hunter Hodges, RHP, UNC-Wilmington
  • Kade Morris, RHP, Nevada
  • Tre Richardson, INF, Baylor
  • Samuel Stoutenborough, RHP, California
  • Ryan Vanderhei, RHP, Kansas
  • Austin Davis, OF, West Virginia

TCU Players in the Transfer Portal

  • Trip Banta, LHP
  • Garrison Berkley, OF
  • Porter Brown, OF
  • Jake Kolkhorst, RHP
  • Connor Oliver, LHP, transferred to Miami (OH)
  • Reed Spenrath, INF
  • Hunter Teplanszky, INF
  • Sam Thompson, OF, transferred to Oral Roberts
  • Tommy Vail, LHP

Want to join the discussion? Click here to become a member of the Killer Frogs message board community today!

Follow KillerFrogs on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest TCU news! Follow KillerFrogs on Facebook and Instagram as well. Download the KillerFrogs app on Google Play or in the Apple App Store. 

USATSI_16069176
Football

College Football Defense Awards Preview 2022

By Brett Gibbons5 hours ago
TCU Soccer team won the 2022 regular-season and conference tournament.
More Sports

TCU Women’s Soccer: Horned Frogs Prepare For Upcoming Season

By Ian Napetian9 hours ago
Oct 2, 2021; Fort Worth, Texas, USA; Texas Longhorns running back Bijan Robinson (5) runs with the ball as TCU Horned Frogs cornerback Tre'Vius Hodges-Tomlinson (1) defends during the second half at Amon G. Carter Stadium.
Football

TCU Football: Hodges-Tomlinson Named To Nagurski Trophy Watch List

By Barry LewisJul 27, 2022 4:57 PM EDT
Jordy Sandy, TCU punter
Football

TCU Football: Sandy Named To Ray Guy Award Watch List

By Barry LewisJul 27, 2022 4:55 PM EDT
USATSI_17485891
Football

College Football Offense Awards Preview 2022

By Brett GibbonsJul 27, 2022 1:26 PM EDT
Oklahoma State's Spencer Sanders (3) is tackled by TCU's Dee Winters in the second quarter during the college football game between the Oklahoma State Cowboys and TCU Horned Frogs at Boone Pickens Stadium in Stillwater, Okla., Saturday, Nov. 13, 2021.
Football

TCU Football: Winters Named To Butkus Award Watch List

By Barry LewisJul 26, 2022 4:49 PM EDT
Oct 23, 2021; Fort Worth, Texas, USA; TCU Horned Frogs center Steve Avila (79) pauses over the ball before a snap during the second quarter against the West Virginia Mountaineers at Amon G. Carter Stadium.
Football

TCU Football: Avila Named To Outland Trophy Watch List

By Barry LewisJul 26, 2022 4:23 PM EDT
Tommy Sacco, TCU baseball shortstop
Frogs in the Pros

Frogs In The Pros: Sacco Drafted By Houston Astros

By Ian NapetianJul 26, 2022 8:00 AM EDT