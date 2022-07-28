TCU Baseball: Speedy Outfielder Austin Davis Transfers To The Frogs

Coach Kirk Sarloos and his TCU Horned Frogs received some more good news out of the NCAA transfer portal as former West Virginia University Baseball star Austin Davis announced on Twitter that he would transfer to TCU. Davis is a talented and speedy right fielder who Horned Frog fans might remember as the guy who stole home this season for West Virginia on a wild pitch to win the game.

Davis transferring should be exciting news if you are a Horned Frog fan because Davis brings a lot to the table. First, he is a hitter; he has had three consecutive seasons with batting averages over .300, Davis is speedy on the basepath with 29 stolen bases last season, and the final reason is that he is an excellent defensive player who can cover a large area of the field with his speed. Davis should feel very comfortable transferring to TCU as he is already used to the Big 12 and all of their opponents, so look for him to pick up just where he left off.

The Frogs have had a very successful offseason picking up needed players to improve their roster for this upcoming season. Davis' announcement makes him the seventh player to transfer to TCU.

New Players to TCU

Brett Hansen , LHP, Vanderbilt

, LHP, Vanderbilt Hunter Hodges , RHP, UNC-Wilmington

, RHP, UNC-Wilmington Kade Morris , RHP, Nevada

, RHP, Nevada Tre Richardson , INF, Baylor

, INF, Baylor Samuel Stoutenborough , RHP, California

, RHP, California Ryan Vanderhei , RHP, Kansas

, RHP, Kansas Austin Davis, OF, West Virginia

TCU Players in the Transfer Portal

Trip Banta , LHP

, LHP Garrison Berkley , OF

, OF Porter Brown , OF

, OF Jake Kolkhorst , RHP

, RHP Connor Oliver, LHP, transferred to Miami (OH)

LHP, transferred to Miami (OH) Reed Spenrath , INF

, INF Hunter Teplanszky , INF

, INF Sam Thompson , OF, transferred to Oral Roberts

, OF, transferred to Oral Roberts Tommy Vail, LHP

