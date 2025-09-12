Killer Frogs

Know Your Foe: Abilene Christian Football Players to Watch

Key players from the Wildcats to watch when they take on the TCU Horned Frogs on Saturday

When Abilene Christian makes the short trip to Fort Worth this weekend, the Wildcats will have a chance to prove themselves against one of the Big 12’s best teams in TCU. The Horned Frogs enter the matchup with a powerfull offense and a veteran core on defense. With both sides showcasing talent at quarterback, skill positions, and in the trenches, Saturday’s clash will spotlight key players on both sides, but let's highlight some players on ACU's team that could cause TCU some trouble.

QB #4 Stone Earle

Senior quarterback Stone Earle returns to his hometown this weekend with hopes of making a statement against the Horned Frogs. A true dual threat, Earle has already found the end zone twice on the ground this season and brings a lot of physicality to the field. His experience and football IQ make him a strong leader for Abilene Christian, but his legs are what can turn broken plays into big gains. For TCU, the key will be keeping him contained in the pocket and forcing him to win exclusively with his arm, which has been limited this season, as he has yet to throw a passing touchdown.

Stone Earle's Season Career Statistics

Passing Yards

Passing Touchdowns

Interceptions

Quarterback Rating

Rushing Yards

2020

173

1

1

124.2

20

2021

1,232

13

2

117.2

120

2022

45

1

4

125.5

110

2023

274

4

0

151.0

70

2024

673

7

4

155.1

207

2025

379

0

0

117.7

87

RB #26 Jordon Vaughn

At 6'3", 235 pounds, Jordon Vaughn is a strong back who thrives on power. He isn’t the fastest runner on the field, but his strength and downhill style allow him to bulldoze through defenders and pick up tough yards between the tackles. Vaughn also brings value as a pass protector, using his size and physicality to give his quarterback extra time in the pocket. For TCU, the key will be wearing him down and forcing him into extended drives, limiting his impact, and preventing him from becoming a difference maker.

Jordon Vaughn's Career Statistics

Carries

Yards

Touchdowns

Average

2022

16

67

2

4.2

2023

46

253

3

5.5

2024

16

92

0

5.8

2025

38

137

2

WR #7 Javon Gipson

Javon Gipson has been a standout for Abilene Christian this season, proving to be a threat at every level of the field. His 6’4” frame gives him a huge advantage in contested situations, allowing him to go up and make catches over defenders. Gipson pairs that size with a physical style, fighting for extra yards after the catch and refusing to go down easily. He’s also quicker than he looks, running crisp routes that make him tough to cover one-on-one. For TCU, keeping him contained will be critical because if he is left unchecked, Gipson has the ability to slip into space and change the momentum of the game.

Javoon Gipson's Career Statistics

Receptions

Yards

Touchdowns

Average

2022

2

22

0

11.0

2024

23

335

2

14.6

2025

10

155

0

15.5

DL #90 Kaghen Roach

At 6'5" and 255 pounds, Kaghen Roach is a force on the defensive line, consistently creating pressure and disrupting both the passing and running game. His strength and relentless effort make him especially effective against the run, where he closes lanes and forces ball carriers into tough situations. For TCU, keeping Roach in check will be critical, and offensive linemen must match his physicality to keep Josh Hoover protected.

Kaghen Roach's Career Statistics

Tackles

Sacks

Forced Fumbles

Interceptions

2022

4

0

0

0

2023

3

0

0

0

2024

0

0

0

1

2025

9

0

0

0

