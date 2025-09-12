Know Your Foe: Abilene Christian Football Players to Watch
When Abilene Christian makes the short trip to Fort Worth this weekend, the Wildcats will have a chance to prove themselves against one of the Big 12’s best teams in TCU. The Horned Frogs enter the matchup with a powerfull offense and a veteran core on defense. With both sides showcasing talent at quarterback, skill positions, and in the trenches, Saturday’s clash will spotlight key players on both sides, but let's highlight some players on ACU's team that could cause TCU some trouble.
QB #4 Stone Earle
Senior quarterback Stone Earle returns to his hometown this weekend with hopes of making a statement against the Horned Frogs. A true dual threat, Earle has already found the end zone twice on the ground this season and brings a lot of physicality to the field. His experience and football IQ make him a strong leader for Abilene Christian, but his legs are what can turn broken plays into big gains. For TCU, the key will be keeping him contained in the pocket and forcing him to win exclusively with his arm, which has been limited this season, as he has yet to throw a passing touchdown.
Stone Earle's Season Career Statistics
Passing Yards
Passing Touchdowns
Interceptions
Quarterback Rating
Rushing Yards
2020
173
1
1
124.2
20
2021
1,232
13
2
117.2
120
2022
45
1
4
125.5
110
2023
274
4
0
151.0
70
2024
673
7
4
155.1
207
2025
379
0
0
117.7
87
RB #26 Jordon Vaughn
At 6'3", 235 pounds, Jordon Vaughn is a strong back who thrives on power. He isn’t the fastest runner on the field, but his strength and downhill style allow him to bulldoze through defenders and pick up tough yards between the tackles. Vaughn also brings value as a pass protector, using his size and physicality to give his quarterback extra time in the pocket. For TCU, the key will be wearing him down and forcing him into extended drives, limiting his impact, and preventing him from becoming a difference maker.
Jordon Vaughn's Career Statistics
Carries
Yards
Touchdowns
Average
2022
16
67
2
4.2
2023
46
253
3
5.5
2024
16
92
0
5.8
2025
38
137
2
WR #7 Javon Gipson
Javon Gipson has been a standout for Abilene Christian this season, proving to be a threat at every level of the field. His 6’4” frame gives him a huge advantage in contested situations, allowing him to go up and make catches over defenders. Gipson pairs that size with a physical style, fighting for extra yards after the catch and refusing to go down easily. He’s also quicker than he looks, running crisp routes that make him tough to cover one-on-one. For TCU, keeping him contained will be critical because if he is left unchecked, Gipson has the ability to slip into space and change the momentum of the game.
Javoon Gipson's Career Statistics
Receptions
Yards
Touchdowns
Average
2022
2
22
0
11.0
2024
23
335
2
14.6
2025
10
155
0
15.5
DL #90 Kaghen Roach
At 6'5" and 255 pounds, Kaghen Roach is a force on the defensive line, consistently creating pressure and disrupting both the passing and running game. His strength and relentless effort make him especially effective against the run, where he closes lanes and forces ball carriers into tough situations. For TCU, keeping Roach in check will be critical, and offensive linemen must match his physicality to keep Josh Hoover protected.
Kaghen Roach's Career Statistics
Tackles
Sacks
Forced Fumbles
Interceptions
2022
4
0
0
0
2023
3
0
0
0
2024
0
0
0
1
2025
9
0
0
0