Frogs Outlast Bulldogs in Tight Contest
Seven Castain had yet another night to remember in her senior campaign, as the veteran forward scored both of TCU’s goals to move into sole possession of third place on the program’s all-time scoring list. With her 26th and 27th career tallies, Castain passed former greats Michelle Prokof and Gracie Brian, adding another milestone to an already decorated career. Her brace powered the No. 14 Horned Frogs to a hard-fought 2-1 victory over Gonzaga on Friday night at Garvey-Rosenthal Soccer Stadium, closing out the nonconference slate on a high note.
The match began with high intensity on both ends, as Gonzaga looked to strike first with a solid amount of early chances. The Bulldogs forced a save from goalkeeper Kira Ybarra within the opening minutes, while the TCU defense stood strong to turn away another shot that drifted just wide. After avoiding the early pressure, the Horned Frogs began to build momentum. Castain nearly opened the scoring in the 15th minute, firing a shot off a corner that caused chaos inside the box before Gonzaga managed to clear it and send it downfield.
TCU would not be denied for long in this game. In the 26th minute, freshman Kamdyn Fuller connected with Grace Vest on the wing, who put a ball into the box. The cross was deflected by a Gonzaga defender but fell directly to Castain, who buried the chance to put the Frogs ahead 1-0. The goal gave TCU the edge heading into halftime, with the Frogs holding a clear advantage in possession and scoring opportunities.
Coming out of the break, TCU pressed forward in search of an insurance goal. The Horned Frogs dominated the stat sheet, racking up a 12-4 lead in shots and a 7-1 margin in corners through the midway point of the second half. Castain remained the most dangerous player on the field, attacking Gonzaga’s back line with attempts as she finished with a team-high seven shots. Despite the pressure, the Frogs were unable to capitalize, leaving the door open for the Bulldogs.
In the 77th minute, Gonzaga stunned the home crowd by breaking through with the equalizing goal, leveling the match at 1-1. The goal was a momentum shift, but it didn’t rattle the Frogs. Instead, it sparked an immediate response. Less than four minutes later, AJ Hennessey played the ball wide to Cameron Patton, who delivered a perfect cross into the heart of the box. Once again, it was Castain who rose to the occasion, slipping free of her defender and heading the ball past the keeper for her second goal of the night. The finish restored TCU’s lead at 2-1 and ultimately secured the win.
The victory highlighted Castain’s knack for scoring in big moments, marking her fifth career multi-goal game and her second of the season. With five goals already on the year, she has established herself as the clear centerpiece of TCU’s attack heading into conference play. The match also showcased the depth of the roster, with 19 players earning minutes, including key contributions from Fuller, Vest, Hennessey, and Patton, who each recorded assists on the night. Meanwhile, Georgia Leb was the only positional player to log a full 90 minutes, anchoring the back line as the Frogs limited Gonzaga to just eight total shots.
With the win, TCU improves to 131-0 under head coach Eric Bell when scoring first, continuing a remarkable trend of closing out games when striking early. The Horned Frogs now turn their attention to Big 12 play, opening conference action at home against Utah on Friday, September 19, at 7 p.m. at Garvey-Rosenthal Soccer Stadium.