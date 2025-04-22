Baseball Poll Watching Week 11: TCU Remains Ranked in Three Polls
The TCU Horned Frogs (29-12, 12-6 Big 12) have fluctuated in and out of the polls all season. Last week, after a sweep of Kansas, they were ranked in all five polls, including one as high as No. 15.
Last week, TCU went 1-3, including an extra-inning loss to a good DBU team and losing to UCF, their first conference series since the first week of conference play in March.
This week, though, the Horned Frogs are ranked No. 23 in two of the polls, and are receiving votes in three others.
Ranked Big 12 Baseball Teams - Week 11:
- Arizona (28-11, 12-6)- No. 15 (Perfect Game), No. 16 (D1 Baseball), No. 18 (USA Today Coaches Poll), No. 20 (NCBWA), and No. 21 (Baseball America)
- Arizona State (25-15, 11-7) - Receiving votes (NCBWA)
- Baylor (25-14, 8-10) - Receiving votes (NCBWA)
- Kansas (31-10, 12-6) - No. 23 (NCBWA) and receiving votes (Perfect Game and USA Today Coaches Poll)
- Kansas State (23-17, 10-8)- Receiving votes (NCBWA)
- TCU (29-12, 12-6)- No. 23 (Baseball America and Perfect Game) and receiving votes (D1, NCBWA, and USA Today Coaches Poll)
- West Virginia (34-4, 13-3)- No. 9 (Perfect Game), No. 10 (NCBWA), No. 14 (Baseball America and USA Today Coaches Poll), and No. 17 (D1 Baseball)
Nationally, Texas (33-5) remains at the top spot in all five polls, while Clemson (35-7) is No. 2 in all five polls. The rest of the Top Five varies between the polls but contains Arkansas, Florida State, Georgia, LSU, North Carolina, Oregon State, or Tennessee, depending on which poll is read.
Here are the highlights from five of the national polls:
Baseball America Poll - Week 11
1 - Texas (33-5), no change
2 - Clemson (35-7), up 4
3 - North Carolina (31-9), up 2
4 - LSU (34-7), up 4
5 - Tennessee (33-7), down 3
6 - Oregon State (30-7), up 3
7 - Arkansas (34-7), down 3
8 - Vanderbilt (30-10), up 11
9 - Georgia (33-8), down 6
10 - Florida State (29-7), no change
14 - West Virginia (34-4), up 8
21 - Arizona (28-11), up 2
23 - TCU (29-12), down 8
D1Baseball Poll - Week 11
1 - Texas (33-5), no change
2 - Clemson (35-7), up 1
3 - Oregon State (30-7), up 3
4 - Florida State (29-7), up 3
5 - Arkansas (34-7), down 3
6 - Tennessee (33-7), down 2
7 - LSU (34-7), up 2
8 - North Carolina (31-9), up 4
9 - Vanderbilt (30-10), up 10
10 - Georgia (33-8), down 5
16 - Arizona (28-11), up 6
17 - West Virginia (34-4), up 7
Dropped from rankings - TCU (#25)
NCBWA Poll - Week 11
1 - Texas (33-5), no change
2 - Clemson (35-7), no change
3 - Oregon State (30-7), up 3
4 - Tennessee (33-7), down 1
5 - LSU (34-7), up 3
6 - Arkansas (34-7), down 2
7 - Florida State (29-7), no change
8 - North Carolina (31-9), up 2
9 - Georgia (33-8), down 4
10 - West Virginia (34-4), up 8
20 - Arizona (28-11), up 6
23 - Kansas (31-10), previously receiving votes
Dropped from rankings - Georgia Tech (#14), Louisville (#21), TCU (#24), Western Kentucky (#25)
Other Big 12 teams receiving votes - Arizona State, Baylor, Kansas, Kansas State, TCU
Perfect Game Poll - Week 11
1 - Texas (33-5), no change
2 - Clemson (35-7), no change
3 - LSU (34-7), up 7
4 - Oregon State (30-7), up 3
5 - Georgia (33-8), down 2
6 - Arkansas (34-7), down 2
7 - Tennessee (33-7), down 2
8 - Florida State (29-7), no change
9 - West Virginia (34-4), up 2
10 - North Carolina (31-9), up 5
15 - Arizona (28-11), up 4
20 - DBU (28-11), previously not ranked
23 - TCU (29-12), down 7
Dropped from rankings - Wake Forest (#24), Cal Poly (#25)
Other Big 12 teams receiving votes - Kansas
USA Today Coaches Poll - Week 11
1 - Texas (33-5), no change
2 - Clemson (35-7), up 2
3 - Oregon State (30-7), up 3
4 - Arkansas (34-7), down 2
5 - LSU (34-7), up 2
6 - Tennessee (33-7), down 3
7 - Florida State (29-7), up 1
8 - North Carolina (31-9), up 2
9 - Georgia (33-8), down 4
10 - Vanderbilt (30-10), up 7
14 - West Virginia (34-4), up 6
18 - Arizona (28-11), up 4
Dropped from rankings - TCU (#23), Western Kentucky (#25)
Other Big 12 teams receiving votes - TCU (#27), Kansas (#29)
Bold teams = Big 12 Conference teams
