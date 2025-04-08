Big 12 Baseball Roundup: Chaos Ensues in the Race for the Regular Season Title

𝘿𝙚𝙖𝙡𝙞𝙣𝙜



Our 8 pitchers in the 3-game sweep of Kansas State:

⚾️ 27 IP

⚾️ 38 K

⚾️ 1.33 ERA (4 ER)

⚾️ .133 BA (12 hits, 10 of those 1Bs)#GoPokes pic.twitter.com/ooUFAy7d4m