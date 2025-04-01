Big 12 Baseball Roundup: Four Teams Break out the Brooms in Week 3 of Conference Play
In Week 2 of Big 12 Conference baseball, six series were decided in the final game. The Big 12 turned that on its head this week, as we saw four teams complete the sweep of their Big 12 opponent in Week 3 of conference play.
While TCU handled their business down in Houston with two loud wins on Saturday and Sunday, it's that time of the week where we turn our attention to how the rest of the Big 12 fared over the weekend. Big 12 on D1Baseball does an excellent job of recapping everything that happened over the weekend.
As of right now, the Kansas State Wildcats lead the pack in the Big 12 with an 8-1 conference record after beginning the season 1-4. Their momentum changed after sweeping the Amegy Bank College Baseball Series with wins against Michigan, TCU, and, perhaps most importantly, #2 Arkansas.
The Arizona State Sun Devils follow closely behind Kansas State with a 7-2 record after a sweep of Utah in Salt Lake City, while the Kansas Jayhawks and Arizona Wildcats aren't far behind both ballclubs at 6-3. Kansas completed the sweep of Oklahoma State while Arizona only managed to salvage the home series against the Baylor Bears with a win on Sunday.
West Virginia remains an interesting case as they haven't played 2 of their scheduled Big 12 games due to weather conditions in the first weekend of conference play against Oklahoma State. They sit at 4-3 in the conference but have shown brief flashes of being a talented ballclub. After the series win in Houston, the TCU Horned Frogs remain in the top half of the conference at 5-4.
Baylor, Cincinnati, BYU, and Texas Tech all tie for 7th in the conference, sitting just under .500 in conference play at 4-5. Baylor and Cincinnati made the most noise this past weekend as the Bearcats swept the UCF Knights and the Bears took two of the three games against Arizona. The UCF Knights and Houston Cougars fall to 3-6 in conference play after series losses this past weekend.
Towards the bottom of the conference, Utah and Oklahoma State sit at 2-7 and 1-6, respectively, with very little to be excited about. While it isn't a shock to get swept by an extremely strong Arizona State team, it's a common philosophy that the home team should never get swept. The Cowboys got swept by a talented Jayhawks squad including an extra-inning game that ended with Kansas on top 12-11.
Big 12 Baseball Conference Standings
Big 12 School
Conference Record
Overall Record
Kansas State Wildcats
8-1
19-8
Arizona State Sun Devils
7-2
19-9
Kansas Jayhawks
6-3
23-6
Arizona Wildcats
6-3
20-7
West Viginia Mountaineers
4-3
22-4
TCU Horned Frogs
5-4
21-8
Baylor Bears
4-5
19-8
Cincinnati Bearcats
4-5
16-11
BYU Cougars
4-5
14-11
Texas Tech Red Raiders
4-5
8-16
UCF Knights
3-6
17-10
Houston Cougars
3-6
15-12
Utah Utes
2-7
13-13
Oklahoma State
1-6
12-13
Biggest Takeaway from the Week
The first takeaway from the weekend is that the Sunflower Showdown can't come soon enough. With both teams playing at a high level this past weekend, the battle for Kansas is shaping up to be one of the best series in college baseball this year. After starting the season off on rocky footing, the Kansas State Wildcats have dominated their recent schedule with multiple sweeps of Big 12 opponents. Their recent sweep of the Red Raiders led the Wildcats to their first ranking of the year at #22 in the nation.
Kansas State came into the season looking to rebuild after losing some star players to the 2024 MLB draft. Names like Kaelen Culpepper, Brady Day, and Tyson Neighbors are just some of the notable players that other Big 12 teams had to plan accordingly for in past years. Now, Maximus Martin and AJ Evasco are names that have made national news with the success they've experienced so far this season.
Maximus Martin: .396, 36 H, 9 2B, 11 HR, 38 RBIs
AJ Evasco: .367, 29 H, 9 2B, 1 3B, 5 HR, 29 RBIs
Meanwhile, the Jayhawks have jumped out to their best start in program history with a 23-6 record, aided by one of the best hitting lineups in the entire country. Kansas leads almost every hitting category in the Big 12, with Brady Ballinger leading the way. The Kansas first baseman is hitting an astounding .402 on the season with 9 XBH and 9 HRs. Pair that with Jackson Hauge, who's gone deep 12 times this year already, and you've got an offense that any team should be terrified of.
Brady Ballinger: .402, 43 H, 8 2B, 1 3B, 9 HR, 32 RBIs
Jackson Hauge: .316, 8 2B, 12 HR, 36 RBIs
The two teams will square off in a 3-game series beginning on April 18th in Lawrence Kansas.
Upcoming Weekend Series Schedule
BYU vs. TCU (3-game series, Fort Worth, TX)
Kansas vs. UCF (3-game series, Orlando, FL)
Utah vs. West Virginia (3-game series, Morgantown, WV)
Kansas State vs. Oklahoma State (3-game series, Stillwater, OK)
Houston vs. Baylor (3-game series, Waco, TX)
Cincinnati vs. Texas Tech (3-game series, Lubbock, TX)
Arizona vs. Arizona State (3-game series, Phoenix, AZ)
