College Baseball Poll Watching Week 10: TCU Nudges Up

The TCU Horned Frogs once again got the job done. They traveled to Stillwater last weekend and took two of three games from the nation's No. 3 team. Over the last three weekends, the Frogs have taken on three Top 10 teams in Texas, Texas Tech, and Oklahoma State. It was a tough gauntlet, and the Frogs came out with a 6-3 record in those three series, enough to push them to the top of the Big 12 standings.

In the national polls this week, most still have those three teams ahead of the Frogs. TCU moved up only one to four spots in most polls. They did move up eight spots in Baseball America's poll to now be No. 7. TCU is now No. 20 in the D1Baseball poll (up one), No 18 in Collegiate Baseball (up four), No. 6 in Perfect Game (up four), and No. 19 in the USA Today Coaches Poll (up one).

The other three ranked teams from the Big 12 are also all over the board in the different polls. By poll, here are the ranked orders of the Big 12 schools:

D1 Baseball - OSU (#8), Texas Tech (#9), Texas (#10), TCU (#20)

Collegiate Baseball - OSU (#9), TCU (#18), Texas (#20), Texas Tech (NR)

Perfect Game - TCU (#6), Texas (#8), OSU (#10), Texas Tech (#15)

USA Today - Texas (#6), OSU (#7), Texas Tech (#13), TCU (#19)

Baseball America - TCU (#7), OSU (#8), Texas Tech (#15), Texas (#18)

TCU's next opponent, Dallas Baptist, dropped out of all polls this week. TCU's next weekend opponent, Florida State, does make an appearance in three of the polls - Collegiate Baseball (#29), Perfect Game (#17), and Baseball America (#24)

Here are the highlights from the D1Baseball, Collegiate Baseball, Perfect Game, and USA Today polls:

(Team records are through Sunday and do not reflect midweek games, as the polls were determined Monday morning.)

D1Baseball

1 - Tennessee (37-3), last week 4-0

2 - Oregon State (31-8), last week 4-1

3 - Miami (31-9), last week 3-1, up 2

4 - Southern Miss (32-8), last week 5-0, up 2

5 - Arkansas (31-9), last week 3-2, down 1

6 - Stanford (24-12), last week 4-1, up 1

7 - Virginia Tech (28-9), last week 5-0, up 1

8 - Oklahoma State (27-13), last week 1-3, down 5

9 - Texas Tech (29-14), last week 2-2

10 - Texas (30-13), last week 4-1

17 - Texas State (32-9), last week 4-0

20 - TCU (27-13), last week 3-1, up 1

21 - Texas A&M (25-14), last week 3-1, previously not ranked

Dropped from the rankings - Oregon (#20) and Dallas Baptist (#23)

Collegiate Baseball

1 - Tennessee (37-3)

2 - Miami (31-9), up 2

3 - Arkansas (31-9), down 1

4 - Stanford (24-12), up 2

5 - Oregon State (31-8), up 2

6 - Vanderbilt (28-11), last week 3-1, down 1

7 - Texas State (32-9), up 2

8 - Southern Miss (32-8), up 7

9 - Oklahoma State (27-13), down 6

10 - Louisville (27-12), last week 3-1, up 1

18 - TCU (27-13), up 4

20 - Texas (30-13), down 2

23 - Texas A&M (25-14), up 4

Dropped from the rankings - West Virginia (#28), Gonzaga (#29), and Grand Canyon (#30)

Perfect Game

1 - Tennessee (37-3)

2 - Oregon State (31-8)

3 - Southern Miss (32-8), up 2

4 - Miami (31-9), up 2

5 - Virginia Tech (28-9), up 4

6 - TCU (27-13), up 4

7 - UCONN (32-8), last week 4-1, up 1

8 - Texas (30-13), up 3

9 - Gonzaga (27-11), last week 3-2, down 2

10 - Oklahoma State (27-13), down 7

15 - Texas Tech (29-14)

Dropped from the rankings - Rutgers (#21)

USA Today Coaches Poll

1 - Tennessee (37-3)

2 - Oregon State (31-8)

3 - Miami (31-9), up 2

4 - Arkansas (31-9), down 1

5 - Southern Miss (32-8), up 1

6 - Texas (30-13), up 1

7 - Oklahoma State (27-13), down 3

8 - Virginia (31-10), last week 4-1, up 1

9 - Stanford (24-12), up 3

10 - Virginia Tech (28-9), up 3

13 - Texas Tech (29-14), down 5

18 - Texas State (32-9), down 1

19 - TCU (27-13), up 1

Dropped from the rankings - Oregon (#23) and Dallas Baptist (#25)

Want to join the discussion? Click here to become a member of the Killer Frogs message board community today!

Follow KillerFrogs on Twitter to stay updated on all the latest TCU news! Follow KillerFrogs on Facebook and Instagram as well. Download the KillerFrogs app on Google Play or in the Apple App Store.