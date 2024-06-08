College Baseball Super Regionals LIVE Results: Day 2 Games, Schedule, Scores
The college baseball Super Regionals are underway around the country. Eight coveted spots to Omaha are up for grabs. On Friday, four of the eight best-of-three series kicked off. On Saturday, those four play their second game while the other four Supers get underway.
Tennessee and Texas A&M are the favorites to win the College World Series, both going unbeaten in their respective regions. Will we get another wild weekend with upsets and walk-offs galore?
In Friday's games, North Carolina got the walk-offs started with a 2-run homer in the bottom of the 9th on Friday to get the win over West Virginia. Florida State hammered UConn, putting up 24 runs. Tennessee had no problem against Cinderella Evansville despite the Purple Aces keeping it close late in the game. Kansas State gave up a 3-run lead, and Virginia came from behind to win that game.
Find scores and updates for Super Regional games today, June 8, as they happen below. Keep up to date with KillerFrogs for complete coverage of the 2024 NCAA Baseball Tournament.
College Baseball Super Regionals: Scores And Updates
All game times below are in CT.
Saturday, June 8 Schedule
(1) Tennessee vs. Evansville: Game 2 starts at 11:00 a.m. (ESPN2)
Tennessee leads the series 1-0
(8) Florida State vs. UConn: Game 2 starts at 11:00 a.m. (ESPN)
Florida State leads the series 1-0
(7) Georgia vs. (10) NC State: Game 1 starts at 12:00 p.m. (ESPNU)
(6) Clemson vs. Florida: Game 1 starts at 2:00 p.m. (ESPN)
(3) Texas A&M vs. Oregon: Game 1 starts at 2:00 p.m. (ESPN2)
(12) Virginia vs. Kansas State: Game 2 starts at 3:00 p.m. (ESPNU)
Virginia leads the series 1-0
(2) Kentucky vs. (15) Oregon State: Game 1 starts at 6:00 p.m. (ESPNU)
(4) North Carolina vs. West Virginia: Game 2 starts at 8:00 p.m. (ESPN2)
North Carolina leads the series 1-0
