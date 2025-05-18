Frogs Take Series in Utah, Defeat Utes 8-6 in Extras
The TCU Horned Frogs (37-17, 19-11 Big 12) clinched the series with an extra-innings victory over the Utah Utes on Saturday.
The Frogs struck early with a pair of runs in the first inning. After the Utes retired the first two TCU batters, Cole Cramer kept the inning alive after pushing a triple into right center before Noah Franco squared up his 10th home run of the season.
Utah nabbed a run back in the home half of the first, but TCU restored their two-run lead when Jack Bell singled in Anthony Silva in the second.
The Frogs extended their lead with a two-run sixth, but the Utes brought the game within one when they broke open for a three-spot in the seventh to make it a 5-4 ballgame.
The Utes tied the game in the ninth courtesy of a single to right field by Tyler Quinn.
TCU retook the lead in the 10th after Jack Bell led off the inning with a single. After advancing to second on a wild pitch and to third on a deep fly ball, Bell crossed home on another wild pitch by the Utes to give the Frogs a 6-5 lead.
Just as the Frogs went ahead the Utes answered back. Down to their last strike, Jake Long singled in Drake Digiorno to tie the game at 6-6.
The Frogs opened up a two-run lead in the 11th after Isaac Cadena drew a bases-loaded walk making it a 7-6 ballgame. TCU tacked on another when Nolan Traeger scored on a Jack Bell sacrifice fly.
Nate Stern earned the win after pitching the final two innings for the Frogs and striking out four batters. After shutting the door against Utah, Stern improves to 3-1 on the season.
TCU now sits 37-17 overall and 19-11 in the Big 12. The Frogs finished third in the conference and will now turn their focus to the 2025 Phillips 66 Big 12 Baseball Championship in Arlington, TX.
