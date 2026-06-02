With Bill Mosiello no longer on staff, Kirk Saarloos faces one of the most important offseason decisions of his tenure. The Horned Frogs are looking to rebuild an offense that struggled with consistency in 2026, and the next hitting coach could play a major role in determining how quickly TCU returns to national prominence.

First off, I want to thank Coach Bill Mosiello for his impact at TCU, which will be forever remembered. His shoes will not be easy ones to fill.

In his first stint with the Horned Frogs, Mosiello held the same role from 2014 22. He made a major impact as TCU reached the College World Series four consecutive times (2014-17), advancing to seven NCAA Tournaments. They captured four Big 12 regular-season titles and three Big 12 Tournament championships. In his first stint at TCU, the Frogs put together a 355-165 (.683) record.

In his second stint, TCU returned to the postseason after a one-year hiatus. His second tenure did not quite end how he might have wanted, finishing with a 72-41 record in two seasons, but it's hard to flip the script in just two years, and Kirk Saarloos felt it was time to make a change.

Let's take a look at some front-runners who might be the next man up to help get TCU's offense back to where it once was.

Which Candidate Makes the Most Sense?

1. Danny-David Linahan

2. Ryan Aguayo

3. Hunter Wolfe

4. Matt Carpenter

Danny-David Linahan

Sources have told TCU On SI writer JD Andress that Danny-David Linahan is one of the top names to watch on the list.

Linahan currently serves as Texas State's hitting coach and has been quite successful, helping lead the Bobcats to a regional appearance this season. He has emerged as one of the best young hitting coaches in baseball. Linahan brings a solid mix of collegiate and professional baseball knowledge and experience despite being only a few years removed from his playing career.

Got the chance to sit down with old friend and Texas St Assistant Coach Danny-David Linahan (@DDLinahan) to talk all things Bobcat baseball and his journey from the Dodgers, the Guardians, and the Twins all the way to San Marcos



WATCH HERE⬇️https://t.co/xrX1tOuken pic.twitter.com/NopoyTvBbJ — Will Mossa (@OverdueSports) February 13, 2025

Prior to arriving in San Marcos, he spent two seasons with the Minnesota Twins as a Major League Assistant Hitting Coach and Coordinator of Run Production. Prior to that, he worked as a minor league hitting coach with the Cleveland Guardians.

Linahan also has quite a bit of collegiate experience, previously working at Abilene Christian and Northern Colorado before heading to Texas State. He is known for his analytical approach to coaching and player development, as well as his experience working with young prospects.

Linahan has quickly built a strong reputation and is considered one of the brightest minds in baseball. If TCU wants to take a modernized approach to its offensive game, he could be the perfect fit. His North Texas roots also make him an intriguing option for the Horned Frogs.

Hunter Wolfe

This name might seem familiar to Horned Frog fans, as he played at TCU from 2019-21. Wolfe is quickly making a name for himself in the coaching industry. He currently serves as the hitting coach at Murray State, where he played a major role in guiding the Racers to a historic College World Series appearance in 2025.

Hunter Wolfe (Gate City/Dobyns-Bennett) never got to the #NCAATournament Super Regionals during his three seasons playing at #TCU.



He's going in his first year as hitting coach at Murray State. #NCAABaseball #RoadToOmaha #MurrayState https://t.co/Stz7v7BJNb — Tim Hayes (@Hayes_BHCSports) June 3, 2025

During his tenure at Murray State, he has developed one of the most productive offenses in the Missouri Valley Conference, finishing among the national leaders in several offensive categories.

Wolfe would bring a unique approach and a fresh perspective to the Horned Frogs. During his time in Fort Worth as a player, he hit .316, earned All-Big 12 honors, and helped lead the Frogs to a Big 12 Championship and a national seed in the NCAA Tournament.

Before becoming a collegiate coach, Wolfe coached with the DFW Twins, helping develop players before college. He is excellent at developing young athletes and is another rising young coach to keep an eye on.

He understands TCU's culture and where the program wants to be. He could be an interesting name to fill this spot.

Matt Carpenter

Another former Frog alum could be a name to keep an eye on. While Carpenter has no collegiate coaching experience, his ties to TCU and reputation within baseball make him an intriguing possibility, even if such a move would be unconventional.

He played for TCU from 2004-06 and helped establish the Horned Frogs as a rising national power. Across more than a decade in the majors, he earned multiple All-Star selections, a Silver Slugger Award, and became one of the most respected players of his generation.

𝓦𝓮𝓵𝓬𝓸𝓶𝓮 𝓽𝓸 𝓽𝓱𝓮 𝓣𝓒𝓤 𝓐𝓽𝓱𝓵𝓮𝓽𝓲𝓬𝓼 𝓗𝓪𝓵𝓵 𝓸𝓯 𝓕𝓪𝓶𝓮 -

𝐌𝐚𝐭𝐭 𝐂𝐚𝐫𝐩𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐞𝐫 '𝟎𝟗



⚾️3X All-MWC honoree



⚾️Ranks in the Top-5 all time in games played (241), ABs (843), hits (263), doubles (57) and walks (150).



⚾️ 3x MLB All-Star pic.twitter.com/cKSrGitPjL — TCU Baseball (@TCU_Baseball) September 18, 2025

His knowledge of not only TCU but also offensive development and approach at the plate would be valuable for a young, growing roster.CU, but also offensive development and approach at the plate, would be valuable to a young, growing roster. Carpenter has remained close to TCU and the Fort Worth area, so this could be an option worth monitoring.

While it may be a long shot given his lack of coaching experience, he is definitely a name not out of reach. He would immediately help attract prospects to TCU because of his name recognition and the respect he has earned throughout his baseball career.

Ryan Aguayo

Another potential candidate to watch is Ryan Aguayo, who is currently in his seventh season at UTSA as the program's hitting coach and recruiting coordinator. Aguayo has played a major role in the Roadrunners' rise, helping lead UTSA to its first-ever Super Regional appearance in 2025 while developing one of the most productive offenses in program history.

Throughout his coaching career, he has built a reputation as an elite recruiter, great player developer, and offensive mind. Prior to UTSA, he spent time at Incarnate Word and Cuesta College, helping develop numerous All-Conference and All-American players.

American Conference Player of the Year Drew Detlefsen talking with media ahead of the conference tournament. Detlefsen credits his success to Pat Hallmark and Ryan Aguayo. pic.twitter.com/GfCKSs5o2f — JJ Perez (@theJJPerez) May 19, 2026

Aguayo's ability to build explosive offenses and develop talent makes him an interesting candidate for TCU. His experience recruiting in Texas also makes him a reliable name, and his proven track record of offensive success could make him a strong option as the Horned Frogs search for their next hitting coach.

A New Future is In The Horizon

Replacing a legendary coach like Bill Mosiello will not be easy. His impact on TCU Baseball goes back nearly a decade across two separate stints. He helped establish the Horned Frogs as one of the top and premier programs in college baseball. Whoever ultimately lands the job will have big shoes to fill and will be tasked with helping flip TCU's offense around quickly, as time is ticking and patience is wearing thin.

The decision Kirk Saarloos makes over the coming weeks could help define the next chapter of TCU Baseball. Whether the Horned Frogs pursue an experienced offensive coordinator, a rising young coach, or a former player with deep ties to the program, the hire will signal how TCU plans to address one of its biggest offseason priorities heading into 2027.