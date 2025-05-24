Hotty Toddy! Saturday's Projections Have TCU Traveling to Oxford for Baseball Regional
After Friday night's run-rule win over Kansas, TCU's RPI jumped up two spots to No. 17. RPI, or Ratings Percentage Index, is a formula used to rank teams based on their strength of schedule. The tournament committee uses RPI to determine seeding.
Though the RPI improved, it's still not enough to have the Horned Frogs host a Regional next weekend, per Saturday's projections by D1 Baseball. Instead, TCU (39-17, 19-11) is now projected to travel to Oxford, Mississippi, for a Regional hosted by projected No. 14 national seed Ole Miss.
It looks most likely that the only way TCU may get to host a Regional is by soundly beating Arizona in Saturday night's Phillips 66 Big 12 Baseball Championship.
Saturday's projections have eight teams from the Big 12 making the tournament, but none of them hosting a Regional. The eight teams are: Arizona, Arizona State, Cincinnati, Kansas, Kansas State, Oklahoma State, TCU, and West Virginia. By comparison, the SEC has 13 teams projected in the field of 64, with eight of those hosting a Regional.
What Teams Are Projected to Make the College Baseball Postseason Tournament?
D1Baseball.com, one of the leading sources of college baseball information, scores, and more, has been updating its projections for the postseason tournament weekly. Now that conference tournaments are underway, it has moved to daily updates on the projected field of 64.
Five other teams TCU has played in nonconference play are also projected to make the field: Arkansas, DBU, Fresno State, Southern Miss, and UTSA. Michigan, San Diego, and UTRGV, all nonconference opponents of TCU, are no longer projected to make the Field of 64.
Projected Schools in the NCAA Baseball Tournament
Big 12 Schools:
- Arizona - Projected No. 2 seed in the Eugene Regional (Oregon).
- Arizona State - Projected No. 3 seed in the Austin Regional (Texas)
- Cincinnati - Projected No. 3 seed in the Clemson Regional (Clemson)
- Kansas - Projected No. 2 seed in the Fayetteville Regional (Arkansas). Big 12 teams have won the past two Regionals played in Fayetteville.
- Kansas State - Projected No. 2 seed in the Nashville Regional (Vanderbilt)
- Oklahoma State - Projected No. 3 seed in the Atlanta Regional (Georgia Tech)
- TCU - Projected No. 2 seed in the Oxford Regional (Ole Miss)
- West Virginia - Projected No. 2 seed in the Knoxville Regional (Tennessee)
TCU Non-Conference Opponents
- Arkansas - No. 3 national seed and hosting a Regional in Fayetteville
- Dallas Baptist – Projected No. 2 seed in the Baton Rouge Regional (LSU)
- Fresno State - Projected No. 4 seed in the Eugene Regional (Oregon)
- Michigan - Not projected to make the tournament
- San Diego - Not projected to make the tournament
- Southern Miss - No. 15 national seed and hosting a Regional in Hattiesburg
- UTRGV - One of the First Four Out and not projected to make the tournament
- UTSA - Projected No. 2 seed in the Austin Regional (Texas)
Projected Oxford Regional
- Ole Miss (39-18) - (At-large bid)
- TCU (39-17) (Automatic qualifier as winner of the Big 12 tournament)
- Stetson (40-19) - (Automatic qualifier as winner of the Atlantic Sun conference)
- North Dakota State (19-31) - (Automatic qualifier as winner of the Summit League)
Regional Tournament Hosts: The Top 16
- Austin Regional (Texas)
- Nashville Regional (Vanderbilt)
- Fayetteville Regional (Arkansas)
- Chapel Hill Regional (North Carolina)
- Baton Rouge Regional (LSU)
- Athens Regional (Georgia)
- Auburn Regional (Auburn)
- Eugene Regional (Oregon)
- Corvallis Regional (Oregon State)
- Conway Regional (Coastal Carolina)
- Tallahassee Regional (Florida State)
- Clemson Regional (Clemson)
- Knoxville Regional (Tennessee)
- Oxford Regional (Ole Miss)
- Hattiesburg Regional (Southern Miss)
- Atlanta Regional (Georgia Tech)
College World Series Brackets
Assuming every host team wins their Regional (they won’t). The bottom eight regional hosts all go on the road to play the Super Regional at the top eight teams, and assuming the top eight national seeds all win the Supers (they won’t), here’s how the brackets would be in Omaha:
Bracket One
• (1) Texas
• (4) North Carolina
• (5) LSU
• (8) Oregon
Bracket Two
• (2) Vanderbilt
• (3) Arkansas
• (6) Georgia
• (7) Auburn
Follow KillerFrogs on X to stay up to date on all postseason baseball news.
Selection Monday is on May 26. Regional rounds begin Friday, June 30. Super Regionals begin June 6. The College World Series begins on Friday, June 13. The three game Finals Series begins Saturday, June 21.