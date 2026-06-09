KillerFrogs Staff Makes Their College World Series Champion Picks

The super regionals are done, and the field of eight is set for the Men's College World Series at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha. After a chaotic regional weekend, our staff locked in their picks for the final two teams standing and the national champion.

The super regionals did not disappoint. Ole Miss swept Auburn to punch their ticket to Omaha for the first time since winning the national championship in 2022. West Virginia dominated Cal Poly in back-to-back blowouts, while Texas swept Oregon and Alabama swept St. John's to end a 27-year College World Series drought.

Georgia survived a ten-inning thriller against Mississippi State to advance. North Carolina gutted out the only three-game series of the weekend against USC to punch their ticket. Troy took down Little Rock, and Oklahoma took care of Kansas with ease in Lawrence. For the first time, five SEC teams are headed to Omaha: Ole Miss, Oklahoma, Alabama, Texas, and Georgia

Writer Finalist 1 Finalist 2 Champion 🏆 Nate West Virginia Georgia Georgia Aiden North Carolina Georgia Georgia JD West Virginia Texas Texas Ryann North Carolina Georgia North Carolina Skyler Ole Miss Georgia Ole Miss Jackson West Virginia Georgia West Virginia Tom North Carolina Texas Texas Baileigh West Virginia Texas Texas

Texas Leads The KillerFrogs Champion Picks

Three votes. That is the most of any team on the board, and it is not a surprise. Tom, Baileigh, and JD all believe the Longhorns will be the last team standing in Omaha. Texas was down 5-4 in the 8th inning of game two against Oregon, but a go-ahead double powered them to complete the sweep.

Texas has looked like one of the most complete teams in the bracket. They have one of the best pitching trios in the nation and multiple batters with an OPS well over 1.000. It's safe to say that no one would be shocked if Texas prevails as your 2026 National Champion.

Georgia Has Omaha Respect, But Not Full Trust

Five writers have Georgia in their final two. Only Nate and Aiden actually pick the Bulldogs to win it all. That gap is interesting. As the highest remaining seed at No. 3, Georgia advanced through a wild offensive battle with Mississippi State that saw the teams combine for 45 runs and 21 home runs over just two games.

The Bulldogs have the talent to win in Omaha and are currently on an 8-game win streak. But something is holding the other writers back from fully committing. Whether it is their competition or just tournament chaos, Georgia is the team everyone respects and the team half the staff still will not go all the way with.

West Virginia Is The Sleeper Nobody Can Ignore

Four writers put West Virginia in their final two, and Jackson goes all the way with the Mountaineers as national champions. West Virginia outscored Cal Poly 29-3 across two super regional games, which is not a team playing scared.

They are a first-time CWS program with nothing to lose and an offense that has looked unstoppable lately. Despite being selected as the last regional host, the Mountaineers can catch fire quickly. Don't be surprised, this West Virginia team can be very dangerous.

North Carolina and Ole Miss Bring The Bold Calls

Ryann is picking UNC as national champions, which requires the Tar Heels to keep grinding through a loaded bracket after an exhausting three-game super regional against USC. North Carolina has shown serious toughness to get here, but Ryann is asking them to go all the way. It is a legitimate call backed by a real belief in that program.

Then there is Skyler, who had Ole Miss winning it all before the super regionals even started. After watching the Rebels dismantle Auburn this weekend, that pick looks a lot sharper today than it did before the weekend. Ole Miss is built to do damage in Omaha, and Skyler saw it before most of the country did.

Final College World Series Picks From The Staff

Texas is the pick, Georgia is the team to beat, and West Virginia could be this year's surprise. But don't overlook North Carolina or Ole Miss. The College World Series begins Friday at Charles Schwab Field, and the KillerFrogs staff has made its picks. Check back throughout the week as the action unfolds in Omaha, and we see who got it right.