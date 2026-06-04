The regionals just delivered one of the wildest opening weekends in recent memory. No. 1 UCLA is gone, No. 2 Georgia Tech got walked off by Oklahoma, Florida and Florida State both went home early, and a few teams are making their first-ever Super Regional appearances.

KillerFrogs Staff Makes Its Omaha Picks

Now, with No. 3 Georgia standing as the highest remaining seed in the entire bracket, our staff makes its picks for who punches a ticket to Omaha. Don't know who to root for? Check out our Super Regionals rooting guide for Big 12 fans.

Super Regional Matchup Nate Aiden JD Skylar Ryann Jackson Tom Consensus #16 West Virginia vs. Cal Poly West Virginia West Virginia West Virginia West Virginia West Virginia West Virginia West Virginia West Virginia Troy vs. Little Rock Troy Troy Troy Little Rock Troy Troy Little Rock Troy #5 North Carolina vs. Southern Cal. Southern Cal Southern Cal North Carolina North Carolina North Carolina North Carolina North Carolina North Carolina #4 Auburn vs. Ole Miss Auburn Ole Miss Auburn Ole Miss Auburn Ole Miss Auburn Auburn #15 Kansas vs. Oklahoma Kansas Oklahoma Kansas Kansas Kansas Kansas Kansas Kansas #7 Alabama vs. St. John's St. John's Alabama Alabama Alabama Alabama Alabama St. John's Alabama #6 Texas vs. #11 Oregon Texas Texas Texas Texas Texas Oregon Oregon Texas #3 Georgia vs. #14 Mississippi State Georgia Georgia Mississippi State Georgia Georgia Mississippi State Georgia Georgia

West Virginia Gets the Only Unanimous Vote

This one was never a debate. All seven writers picked West Virginia, making it the only unanimous pick on the board. The Mountaineers narrowly made it past Kentucky in the opening weekend, losing their first game against them by 2 runs, but beating them in back-to-back games by a combined 3 runs.

Cal Poly is making their first Super Regional appearance ever, but nobody on staff was willing to bet against West Virginia. On the other hand, we are all aware of what happened with our last unanimous pick, UCLA.

Troy, North Carolina and, Auburn Lead Tight Staff Picks

Troy celebrates their 10-2 win over Florida during the 2026 NCAA Baseball Championship Gainesville Regional championship baseball game at Condron Family Ballpark in Gainesville, FL on Monday, June 1, 2026. Troy beat Florida on Sunday they played a winner-take-all game on Monday. [Alan Youngblood/Gainesville Sun] | Alan Youngblood/Gainesville Sun / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Troy vs Little Rock

Nate, Aiden, JD, Ryann, and Jackson all backed Troy. Skyler and Tom went with Little Rock. Both teams made history last weekend by advancing to their first-ever Super Regionals. Troy took down #8 Florida twice in Gainesville, and Little Rock went a perfect 3-0 in the Hattiesburg region, beating #9 Southern Miss in their first game.

Troy enters as the favorite, but this matchup could truly go either way. With both programs looking to make even more history, this matchup quickly becomes one of the most interesting of the Super Regional weekend.

North Carolina vs. Southern Cal

Nate and Aiden are the only two standing behind Southern Cal here. The other five went North Carolina, and it's hard to argue with that given how the Tar Heels cruised through their region in dominating fashion, but USC is here for a reason.

USC looked shaky in its first game loss to Texas State, but it turned out to be just the wake-up call they needed. The Trojans won their next four games by a combined margin of 41 runs, including two beatdowns of #11 Texas A&M to send them to the second weekend.

Auburn vs. Ole Miss

Auburn and Ole Miss split the staff almost perfectly. This is one of the two matchups on the board where you could flip a coin and feel fine about it. Auburn gets the consensus nod, but Ole Miss could be the underdog of the tournament.

One of the Toughest Calls on the Board

Six writers picked Kansas, and one picked Oklahoma. Kansas has been rolling and is no doubt the safest pick, but after seeing what Oklahoma did to #2 Georgia Tech in their last two games, I decided to put my faith in them.

Could St. Johns Be This Year's Cinderella?

Alabama is the pick here, with five writers locking them in. Nate and Tom went St. John's, which is either a sharp play or a disaster waiting to happen. The Crimson Tide has too much talent for most of the staff to look away, but the two St. John's votes are a reminder that this bracket still has some life in it.

Texas and Georgia Remain Staff Favorites

Texas vs. Oregon

Texas keeps rolling. Five writers backed the Longhorns, while Jackson and Tom are riding with Oregon. It's the same story it's been all tournament for Texas. The staff trusts them, and the results have backed it up. Jackson and Tom are the objectors, and they're going to need Oregon to be perfect.

Georgia vs. Mississippi State

Georgia gets five votes. JD and Jackson took Mississippi State. The Bulldogs rolled their way through their region, and no one wants to pick against the highest-seeded team left in the tournament. That being said, Mississippi State is nobody's punching bag; JD and Jackson see that matchup going the other way.

Final KillerFrogs Road to Omaha Predictions

The road to Omaha is never predictable, and this year's Super Regional field already feels built for chaos. The KillerFrogs staff may have its favorites, but after a regional weekend full of upsets, walk-offs, and bracket-busting results, nothing about this tournament feels safe. That is exactly what makes the second weekend so much fun.

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