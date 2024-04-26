Know Your Foe: Kansas State Baseball Players to Watch
The TCU Horned Frogs take on the Kansas State Wildcats on April 27-29. Here are some key Kansas State baseball players that TCU fans should know before the series.
Likely Pitching Rotation:
Friday- #26 Owen Boerema
Graduate left-handed pitcher from Litchfield, Minnesota
The 6'5'' lefty has been a key piece for the Wildcats this season. He has been a reliable starting option time and time again. He does have the ability to go long innings and has gone up to eight this season. However, he usually goes somewhere around 5-6 innings. If Boerema can go at least five innings, that will be huge for the Wildcats, as they will not have to turn to their bullpen much in game one. This season, he has maintained a 5.50 ERA. When Boerema has his pitches working, he is a key huge piece for Kansas State. If his pitches are off, TCU must take advantage because he has given up quite a few deep balls this season. If the Frogs can maximize early, I like their odds in this Game One matchup.
Saturday- #30 Jackson Wentworth
Redshirt Sophomore Right-handed pitcher from Urbandale, Iowa
The 6'1'' right-hander has been a decent option for this team. Wentworth holds a 3.00 ERA with 70 strikeouts and nine walks over 48 innings pitched. He has struggled to give the Wildcats a decent amount of innings. However, he tallies quite a bit of strikeouts in such a short number of innings. TCU needs to get to him early and put the Wildcats in a stressful position. The Horned Frogs must be aggressive and get to him early, so he doesn't have time to settle in and go long in this game.
Sunday- Josh Wintroub (TBD)
Graduate Right-handed pitcher from Littleton, Colorado
The reason I have TBD next to his name is because Kansas State has been up in the air all season with who will take that Sunday role. As of right now, it looks as if nobody has earned it. TCU must be prepared for whoever they will throw at them. If I had to choose who will pitch I am going to go with Josh Wintroub. The 6 '3'' righty gives them the best chance to win this game, as he can pitch a solid number of innings. He does give up quite a few hits and runs, but his depth will be more important to this Wildcat team.
ERA
Wins
Loses
Appearances
Innings Pitched
Hits
Runs
Earned Runs
BB
Strikeouts
Owen Boerema
5.50
3
3
12
54
50
37
33
31
65
Jackson Wentworth
3.00
3
1
20
48
32
19
16
9
70
Josh Wintroub
6.75
2
2
11
41.1
55
35
31
11
46
Potential Starting Lineup for The Wildcats
RF: Nick English .262 BA, 22 R, 38 H
CF: Brendan Jones .306 BA, 47 R, 48 H
2B: Brady Day .372 BA, 38 R, 58 H
SS Kaelen Culpepper: .314 BA, 37 R, 53 H
LF: Chuck Ingram .299 BA, 53 R, 23 H
DH: Cayden Phillips .278 BA, 2R, 10 H
C: Raphael Pelletier .262 BA, 26 R, 32 H
1B: David Bishop .278 BA, 21 R, 32 H
3B: Jaden Parsons .370 BA, 13 R, 20 H
