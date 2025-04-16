Know Your Foe: UCF Baseball Players to Watch
Likely Starting Pitching Rotation:
Thursday- #15 Camden Wicker
Sophomore Right-handed pitcher from Viera, Florida
While it is a little unclear on Thursday's starter, Camden Wicker has been on the mound for their last few series openers and is a likely candidate. Though Wicker has struggled recently, the Knights are hopeful he can provide a few quality innings to set the tone.
Prior to his most recent outing, he had done a solid job limiting hits. Wicker features a three-pitch mix: a fastball that touches 92 mph, a sharp, late-breaking breaking ball, and a deceptive changeup that mimics his fastball’s movement but at a reduced velocity. TCU will need to capitalize early, as Wicker typically doesn’t work deep into games.
Friday- #21 Russell Sandefer
Sophomore Right-handed pitcher from Tampa, Florida
Russell Sandefer hadn’t pitched more than three innings in a game this season until his most recent outing, where he delivered an impressive five-inning performance, allowing no runs and just five hits. The sophomore right-hander keeps hitters off balance with a three-pitch mix: a fastball that sits around 92 mph, a sharp-breaking curveball, and a changeup with noticeable movement.
Sandefer pitches with the poise of a veteran, showing major confidence on the mound. If TCU wants to avoid a low-scoring battle, the Horned Frogs will need to strike early otherwise, Sandefer has shown he can settle in and eat up innings.
Saturday- #17 Wiley Hartley
Redshirt Senior Right-handed pitcher from Atlanta, Georgia
Of UCF’s starting pitchers, Wiley Hartley is the most likely to pitch deep into games thanks to his endurance and experience. He features a three-pitch mix: a fastball that sits in the low 90s, a breaking ball with significant movement, and a changeup that disrupts timing and contrasts well with his other offerings. For TCU, patience at the plate will be key. Forcing Hartley to throw hittable pitches early and working deep into counts could be the best way to get to him before he settles in.
ERA
Wins
Loses
Appearances
Camden Wicker
6.00
0
0
7
Russell Sandefer
1.44
1
2
13
Willy Hartley
4.91
7
4
9
Potential Starting Lineup:
CF: DeAmez Ross .358 BA, 34 R, 53 H
DH: Edian Espinal .367 BA, 32 R, 44 H
RF: Andrew Williamson .338 BA, 34 R, 44 H
SS: Anotonio Jimenez .305 BA, 37 R, 40 H
1B: Lex Boedicker .341 BA, 28 R, 45 H
C: Aris Rivera .333 BA, 4 R, 9 H
LF: Chase Krewson .313 BA, 19 R, 31 H
2B: Braden Calise .293 BA, 23 R, 34 H
3B: Kendrey Maduro .282 BA, 12 R, 22 H
Likely Bullpen Pitchers:
Angelo Smith: IP: 26.0, H: 24, R: 9 ER:9, BB: 6, SO: 23, HR: 2, ERA: 3.12
Dominic Castellano: IP: 28.1, H: 23, R: 15, ER: 15, BB: 13, SO: 41, HR: 3, ERA: 4.76
Kevin Schoneboom: IP: 18.0 H: 13, R: 8, ER: 8, BB: 6, SO: 17, HR: 2, ERA: 4.00
Kris Sosnowski: IP: 21.2, H: 29, R:15, ER: 14, BB: 5, SO: 17, HR: 2, ERA: 5.82
Alex Galvan: IP: 21.1, H: 16, R: 6, ER: 4, BB: 8, SO: 32, HR: 1, ERA: 1.69
Isaac Williams: IP: 7.2, H: 7, R: 5, ER:5, BB: 2, SO: 6, HR: 1, ERA: 5.87
First pitch in the series is Thursday, April 17 at 5 pm CT. It can be seen on ESPN+.