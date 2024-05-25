NCAA Baseball Projections: Two Big 12 Teams to Host Regionals
Selection Monday is less than 48 hours away. Conference tournaments are wrapping up on Saturday and Sunday. Anticipation is rising on which teams will make the field of 64 in the NCAA Tournament.
Early Saturday morning, D1Baseball.com, one of the leading sources of college baseball information, scores, and more, updated its projections for the postseason tournament. D1Baseball has seven of the 13 teams in the Big 12 making the postseason.
Saturday’s projections only had a few differences from Friday’s projections.
TCU (33-21, 14-16 Big 12) is projected to be a No. 3 seed in the Santa Barbara Regional, along with No. 12 UC Santa Barbara, future Big 12 opponent Arizona, and San Jose State.
Before the Kansas State series, TCU head coach Kirk Saarloos said that if TCU went 6-3 in its last three conference series and maintained a mid-30s RPI, it should be in the tournament. TCU did go 6-3 in those last three series. However, after Friday’s loss to Kansas in the tournament, TCU’s RPI dropped to No. 40, now the fifth-best in the Big 12. Before that game, TCU’s RPI was No. 35.
Two Big 12 schools, Oklahoma and Oklahoma State, are projected to host Regional. Dallas Baptist, a team TCU beat twice this year, is projected to make the tournament as a No. 2 seed in the Norman Regional.
Here are some of the projections from D1Baseball.com as of May 25:
Big 12 Schools Projected in the NCAA Tournament
Kansas State– Projected No. 3-seed in the Fayetteville Regional.
Oklahoma – Projected No. 7 national seed, which would have them hosting a Regional in Norman. They would then be in line to host a Super Regional, potentially against No. 10 Virginia.
Oklahoma State– Projected No. 13 national seed, which would have them hosting a Regional in Stillwater. Their potential Super Regional would be in College Station against No. 4 Texas A&M.
TCU – Projected No. 3 seed in the Santa Barbara Regional.
Texas – Projected No. 2 seed in the College Station Regional.
UCF – Projected No. 3 seed in the Tallahassee Regional.
West Virginia – Projected No. 2 seed in the Charlottesville Regional.
TCU Non-Conference Opponents Projected in the NCAA Tournament
Dallas Baptist – Projected No. 2 seed in the Norman Regional.
Projected Regional Tournament Hosts: The Top 16
1. Knoxville Regional (Tennessee)
2. Lexington Regional (Kentucky)
3. Chapel Hill Regional (North Carolina)
4. College Station Regional (Texas A&M)
5. Fayetteville Regional (Arkansas)
6. Clemson Regional (Clemson)
7. Norman Regional (Oklahoma)
8. Tallahassee Regional (Florida State)
9. Athens Regional (Georgia)
10. Charlottesville Regional (Virginia)
11. Raleigh Regional (NC State)
12. Santa Barbara Regional (UC Santa Barbara)
13. Stillwater Regional (Oklahoma State)
14. Corvallis Regional (Oregon State)
15. Terre Haute Regional (Indiana State)
16. Greenville Regional (East Carolina)
Projected College World Series Brackets
Assuming every host team wins their Regional (they won’t) and the bottom eight regional hosts all go on the road to play the Super Regional at the top eight teams, and assuming the top eight national seeds all win the Supers (they won’t), here’s how the brackets would be in Omaha:
Bracket One
• (1) Tennessee
• (4) Texas A&M
• (5) Arkansas
• (8) Florida State
Bracket Two
• (2) Kentucky
• (3) North Carolina
• (6) Clemson
• (7) Oklahoma
