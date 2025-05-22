NCAA Baseball Tournament 2025 Regional Bracket To Be Announced Monday
NCAA Baseball Tournament - Regional Brackets
The teams participating in the college baseball postseason will be announced on Monday, May 26. Follow along with this article for live updates to Regional seeding.
Sixty-four teams vie for eight coveted spots in the College World Series in Omaha, Nebraska. The NCAA Baseball Tournament begins Friday, May 30, with 16 Regional Tournaments kicking off. Super Regionals begin Friday, June 6, and the College World Series begins Friday, June 13.
2025 NCAA Baseball Regional Tournament Bracket
Sixteen schools will host the Regionals round. The NCAA will announce the host sites on Sunday, May 25. The full bracket will be announced on Monday. The host sites and the participating teams in the Regional will be updated as soon as those announcements are made.
The 64 teams will be placed in 16 different four-team regions, with teams seeded one through four to compete in a double-elimination format. Twenty-nine of those teams will receive an automatic qualifier for the tournament after winning their respective conference tournaments that are underway this week. The remaining 35 spots are filled with at-large bids selected by the NCAA DI Baseball Committee.
Regional Sites by Conference
- ACC -
- SEC -
- Big 12 -
- Big Ten -
- Others -
Automatic qualifiers: Winners from these tournaments will receive on of the 29 automatic qualifiers - AAC, ACC, American East, ASUN, Atlantic 10, Big 12, Big East, Big South, Big Ten, Big West, CAA, Conference USA, Horizon, Ivy, MAAC, MAC, Missouri Valley, Mountain West, NEC, Ohio Valley, Patriot, SEC, Southern, Southland, Summit, Sun Belt, SWAC, WAC, and WCC,
How the NCAA Baseball Tournament Works
The 64 participants in the 2025 NCAA Baseball Tournament will be announced on Monday, May 26. Those teams are broken up into 16 regional pods – hosted by one of the top 16 teams – and they play each of the other regional participants in a double-elimination, round-robin tournament. The winner of each tournament advances.
Each regional victor squares off in a best-of-three series with other regional winners in the Super Regionals round. Like a typical bracket, Region 1 winner plays the Region 16 winner, Region 2 faces Region 15, and so on. The eight Super Regional winners advance to the College World Series in Omaha, Nebraska.
The College World Series is a double-elimination tournament, initially comprised of two four-team brackets. The victor of each bracket moves on to the final, which is a best-of-three series beginning Saturday, June 21.
The 2024 College World Series final saw the Tennessee Volunteers defeat the Texas A&M Aggies. The TCU Horned Frogs, for the first time since 2018, did not make the 2024 tournament.
How To Watch College World Series
When: Friday, June 13 – Monday, June 23, 2025
Where: Charles Schwab Field, Omaha, Neb.
TV: ESPN, ESPN2, ESPN3
Previous Champion: Tennessee
